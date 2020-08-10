David Husmann has done his best to stay occupied since he retired from coaching after the 2017 football season.
But Husmann admits he missed the game.
“I’ve been teaching Sunday school, taking care of the place in the country, feeding the goats and playing golf,” he said. “I’ve stayed pretty busy for 2½ years, but I guess I can’t stay away.”
Husmann, 66, will return to athletics after agreeing to become the athletic director and head football coach at Hallettsville Sacred Heart.
Husmann will replace Manny Freeland, who resigned last month to become the offensive coordinator at Alief Taylor.
Husmann will be the Indians’ fourth head coach in four seasons.
“It’s a nice opportunity,” he said. “You’re talking about a good program that’s been there for a long time, a nice school, good leadership, a Christian school and then football. I’ve been around it all my life.”
Husmann was a head coach at Schulenburg, Gladewater and Weimar for 26 seasons. He has an overall record of 217-97-1 that includes 16 playoff appearances.
Husmann led Schulenburg to three state final appearances and the 1991 and 1992 state championships.
He was also an assistant coach at Pearland, Hallettsville and Victoria Memorial.
“Everything seems to be caught up, it was the right time and I’m hungry again,” Husmann said. “I’m recharged and ready to go.”
Sacred Heart advanced to the TAPPS Division IV state final last season before finishing with a 7-7 record.
The Indians are scheduled to begin practice Sept. 8, and play their first game Sept. 28.
“It looks like a real good situation,” Husmann said. “The kids there are athletic. They have a high level of discipline. I feel like we can win given a chance to play.”
