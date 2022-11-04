EDNA — Austin Hyde Park scored 17 unanswered points in the second half to defeat St. Joseph 24-14 in the Flyers’ final game of the year Friday night in Edna.
Gage Barrera had a 1 yard rushing touchdown and Jace Saddler added an 8-yard touchdown catch, both occurring in the first half. The Flyer offense was held silent throughout their second half of the game.
The St. Joseph Flyers led Hyde Park 14-7 going into the half.
Gage Barrera rushed for 20 yards and a touchdown in the first half. Jace Saddler has 33 yards rushing and 26 yards receiving. He caught an Aiden Aragon 8-yard pass to put the Flyers in the lead late in the second quarter.
The Flyers capitalized on two Hyde Park turnovers and were able to slow down their opponents' up-tempo offense.
The Flyers were eliminated from playoff contention following a 51-18 loss to Austin St. Michael's last week.
Barrera rushed for 200 yards in the loss before leaving the game with a hamstring injury.
Friday was the end of 11 Flyers' high school careers.