It’s been said that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.

Well, you can go ahead and call me crazy because I’m going to take another run at something I’ve been talking about for years.

Before I get started on my rant, let me make clear that I own a home and I am a taxpayer. I don’t like higher property taxes more than anyone else.

My son attended and graduated from schools in the Victoria Independent School District.

But I am sick and tired of seeing Memorial Stadium sit empty on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights during the high school football playoffs.

The stadium hosted two playoff games in the recently completed season and given Victoria’s location, that speaks volumes.

We saw what is possible when Shiner and Refugio played their regional final game at Memorial Stadium in 2021.

More than 11,000 fans were in the stadium and the atmosphere was electric.

But when the teams met in the regional final again this season, they played at Rattler Stadium in San Marcos.

That’s an extra 90-minute drive from Refugio, and an extra 30-minute drive from Shiner.

Not to mention all the people who would be eating dinner and getting gas and maybe even doing some shopping in Victoria.

It’s not inconceivable that Victoria could host playoff games on Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading some fans to stay in a hotel.

To go a step further, if Victoria had a track at the stadium, it could put in a bid with the UIL to host a regional track and field meet.

But none of this will happen until Victoria has a better stadium.

The most obvious place to start is the dressing rooms, which are to put it mildly, a disgrace.

The visitors are forced to divide into two places and must put up with fans walking around during halftime.

The concession stands have long lines, and I know from experience what it’s like trying to use the restroom during halftime. The press box could also use an upgrade.

VISD Athletic Director Spencer Gantt and his predecessor Bobby Jack Wright have done everything within their power to make improvements to the stadium.

Wright got a donation for new turf before the pandemic struck, and Gantt was able to get donations for the scoreboard.

But they can only do so much. The rest is up to us.

If we want to demand better results from our high school programs, we need to give them the facilities necessary to compete with similar school districts around the state.

I asked a former coach who has won multiple state championships about what it meant to have a top-notch facility, and he said when you provide athletes with a facility they can be proud of, they feel a responsibility to the community and will perform better.

Voters in Victoria have continuously turned down bond issues that include funds for athletic facilities.

There are ways to make approving funds for a better facility more palatable to the voters. One would be to stop charging St. Joseph to use the stadium when it isn’t being used by a VISD team.

The other would be to quit charging a parking fee. Very few high school stadiums charge for parking and it is a major irritant to fans attending playoff games.

Victoria is called the Crossroads for a reason. We have the location, we don’t have the facility.