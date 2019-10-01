DOHA, Qatar — Ariana Ince's participation in the javelin competition at the IAAF Outdoor World Track & Field Championships ended Monday in the qualifying round.
Ince, a Gonzales High School graduate, had a throw of 60.44 meters, which was 15th.
The top 12 throwers advanced to Tuesday's final round. The 12th-best throw was 60.90 meters.
Kara Winger was the lone thrower from the Team USA to advance to the final. She had a throw of 62.13 meters, which qualified her seventh.
Ince, who resides in Houston, qualified for the world championships by winning the U.S. outdoor championships with a throw of 61.06 meters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.