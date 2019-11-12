GOLIAD – Industrial’s Maddison Stanush was asked to shut down Poth’s Morgan Poppe, and she did just that as the Lady Cobras defeated the Lady Pirates in three straight sets (25-17, 25-22, 25-19) Tuesday night. The victory advances Industrial (32-11) into the UIL Class 3A regional tournament.
“I put Maddison on Poppe, who I thought would be their best hitter,” Industrial coach Kelsey Vasquez said.
Vasquez was pleased with the play of Stanush and her team.
“This may be one of the best matches we’ve played,” she said. “We were very scrappy and nothing touched the ground. I’m very proud of them.
“I told my setters to set Maddison; she was on tonight. She was doing a good job putting the ball in spots,” Vasquez said.
The Lady Cobras’ ability to control the net while communicating with each other led to their dominating victory. Industrial set the tone for the match as they jumped out to an 11-3 advantage in the first set. Led by Stanush, Katelynn Stout, Allie Eschenberg and Kylann Griffith, the Lady Cobras cruised through the opening frame.
The Lady Pirates, who battled throughout the evening, came out and kept the second set close until Industrial opened up a 15-9 lead. Down 20-15, Poth regrouped following a timeout, tying the score at 22. Industrial then tacked on three quick points for the set two victory.
“I felt like we played really well as a team,” Stanush said. “I feel like we played our best.”
Stanush led the way with 12 kills on the night. Lauren Williams led the team in assists with 12. Eschenberg, Stout and Griffith combined for 58 digs, with Eschenberg leading the way with 29.
Poth jumped out to a 4-1 lead in set three. Seeing the need to regroup, Vasquez quickly used a timeout. Battling back, Industrial kept the game going back and forth until they opened up a 22-17 lead. It was then just a matter of time until the Lady Cobras wrapped the set up at 25-19.
Vasquez, who is in her first year leading the Lady Cobras, is thrilled with advancing to regionals.
“This is my first time going to regionals,” she said. “The girls have gone the last two years. They are a veteran team, so advancing doesn’t make them super nervous. They have a lot of experience.”
Playing as a team while encouraging one another are keys to success for this Industrial squad, according to Stanush.
“No matter what, never get down. Always keep helping each other and play as one team,” she said. “I’m excited that we get to go back to regionals and compete. I know we can approve upon our success from last year.”
Industrial 3, Poth 0
Highlights: Maddison Stanush, 12 kills; Allie Eschenberg, 29 digs, 5 assists; Katelynn Stout, 11 digs; Kylann Griffith, 18 digs, 5 assists, 11 kills; Lauren Williams, 16 digs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.