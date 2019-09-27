PALACIOS – Starting the season with four wins in a row, the Palacios Sharks had their hands full as the Industrial Cobras came to town and spoiled the Sharks’ homecoming.
Industrial (4-1) used its power running attack to rack up an impressive 412 yards on 57 carries and walk away with a 52-28 win over the Sharks (4-1).
It was all Industrial in the first half as seniors Blayne Moreland and Karston Wimberly led the way for the Cobras.
Midway through the first quarter, Moreland dove 3 yards for the first of 2 touchdowns for the fullback.
Five minutes later, Wimberly, the Cobras’ quarterback, scored on a 1-yard carry.
Meanwhile, the Sharks' offense could not get anything going against a very aggressive and relentless Industrial defense. The Cobras forced a fumble on the first Palacios play of the game. The defense also forced five Palacios first-half punts.
“We need to be physical since we are in a tough district," Industrial head coach Jamie Dixon said. "Our kids on defense do a great job, and we had a good game plan tonight. Our kids played lights out.”
The Cobras scored twice in the second quarter. Wimberly sprinted 55 yards for a touchdown, making the score 22-0 with 3:56 until the half.
Six seconds before halftime, Industrial placekicker Clay Martin booted a 36-yard field goal, capping off a 25-point first half for the Cobras.
“Our game plan was to come in here and dominate, just like we did last year,” Industrial fullback Blayne Moreland said. “I feel like we played well on both sides of the ball. It was just a well-rounded team effort to get the win.”
Picking up where they left off, Industrial scored two touchdowns in the third quarter before Palacios could get its offense going.
Wimberly ran in from 4 yards out for his second touchdown of the evening. Moreland soon followed with an 11-yard touchdown run of his own.
Behind freshman quarterback Anthony White and junior running back Gary Haynes, Palacios’ offense was able to get going late in the third quarter. White scored late in the third on a 13-yard carry.
Early in the fourth, White found an open Camron Polk. Polk hauled in White’s 17 yard pass for a Palacios touchdown.
With the momentum swinging in their favor, Palacios running back Gary Haynes capped off a drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with 3:59 left in the game.
Palacios’ onside kickoff was recovered by the Cobras, who quickly scored on a 50-yard Matthew Davis touchdown run.
Thirty seconds later, White hit receiver Keegan Garcia for a 55-yard score.
Industrial immediately responded as Brock Duarte broke a 20-yard run for the score.
The two teams combined for 4 touchdowns in a span of one minute in the fourth quarter.
“They’re a really good football team. They came out in the first half and hit us in the mouth,” Palacios head coach Chad Graves said. “Our goal is to be the best football team we can be when we start district. We have to regroup and get ready for our next opponent.”
Both teams will have their bye week before opening district play Oct. 11.
