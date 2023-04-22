VANDERBILT — Industrial pitcher Aidan Baker hadn’t forgotten the last two times the Cobras had played Hallettsville.
Industrial had taken a lead in both games only to see the Brahmas rally to win.
“Whenever we went up 8-0 on them, we told ourselves in the dugout we needed to keep our foot on the gas pedal and never let up,” Baker said. “Last year, it happened to us here and this year, it happened to us there. We told ourselves not to let up and don’t do anything stupid and keep going.”
Industrial survived some nervous moments in the seventh inning and captured an 8-3 District 25-3A win Friday night at Cobra Field.
The Cobras improved to 14-7 on the season and 9-4 in district, clinching a playoff berth in the process.
“Aidan did a great job of spotting up and kind of let the guys play behind him,” said Industrial head coach Michael Medina. “As long as we’re trusting that, we’re a good ballclub.”
Baker blanked Hallettsville (16-8, 10-3) for six innings on three hits, while striking out six.
“I was trying to start off with fastballs because they don’t usually swing at the first pitch,” Baker said. “Then, I went in with off-speed because they have some pretty good hitters on their team that handle fastballs well. Whenever I gave them an off-speed, I tried to come back with a fastball to change their eyesight or whatever.”
The Cobras scored single runs in the first and second innings before taking command with three runs in each the fourth and fifth innings.
“I thought the kids’ energy was great,” Medina said. “We stayed up and when things happened, we didn’t get down and we responded well.”
The Brahmas have lost three of their last four games and have fallen into second place, a game behind Columbus.
“It’s one of those baseball things,” said Hallettsville head coach Chad Gohlke. “The ball can’t find grass. Balls aren’t falling our way right now. I don’t think we’re broke. We’re in a slump. We’ll get out of it. I think it’s just a matter of time before we turn it around.”
Hallettsville snapped a 13-inning scoreless streak with three runs on two hits and three walks in the seventh.
“I think I got a little too excited,” Baker said. “I knew it was the last inning and I kind of let it get the best of me. But it’s all good, we got it out of the way and got it done.”
Braxton Warren relieved Baker and induced three straight ground balls to secure the win.
The Cobras complete district play Tuesday at home against Tidehaven, while Hallettsville is at home against Columbus with playoff implications on the line.
“Going into this game I knew if we pulled this off, we had playoffs locked up,” Baker said. “I knew if we got this one, we had a chance at a tie for second. That was a big factor of why I went out there and did the best I could.”
District 25-3A
Industrial 8, Hallettsville 3
Hallettsville 000 000 3 — 3 5 3
Industrial 110 330 x — 8 7 1
W: Aidan Baker. L: Luke Henneke. Highlights: (H) Monte Thigpen 1-for-1, 2B, R; Carter Blaha 1-for-3, RBI; Josh Griffin 1-for-3, R. (I) Baker 6 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 HP, 6 SO, 1-for-3, 2B, RBI; Kaden Acerra 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Kade Kubecka 1-for-3, 2 R; Sammy Kurtz 1-for-3. Records: Hallettsville 16-8. 10-3; Industrial 14-7, 9-4.