Industrial Quarterback Matthew Davis knew his team's energy would be through the roof Friday night as they took on the Edna Cowboys (5-5, 5-1) for the District 15-3A, Division 1 championship.
“We knew we were the better team. There were so many emotions throughout the week. We were so fired up that we wanted to play Thursday,” Davis said. “We were nervous though, but we came out here and played hard.”
Davis led the Cobras (8-1, 5-0) to a 38 to 14 victory. He rushed for 238 yards, scoring twice while throwing for 159 yards and a touchdown. He also completed a pass for a two-point conversion. In all, he accounted for 397 yards of total offense for Industrial.
“Matt does a great job, but it all starts up front. Our offensive line does a great job making the holes for our backs. What makes our running game is our passing game, and what our receivers are able to do,” Industrial coach Jaime Dixon said.
The game started off a low-scoring affair as penalties hurt the Cobras while the Cowboys were stymied by turnovers.
The Cowboy defense had a big stop on Industrial's opening possession, stopping the Cobras on a fourth down attempt on the Cowboy's 13-yard line.
Following a botched play, the Cobra defense forced a safety as Devin Barr tackled the Cowboy running back in the end zone for the only points that would be scored by either team in the first quarter.
To begin the second quarter, Edna quarterback Jaiden Clay threw a strike to Cameron Thornton for a 67-yard gain, setting his offense inside the Cobra 5-yard line. Clay then ran in from 4 yards out to put his team up 7 to 2.
Industrial then scored twice before the end of the first half. Clearence Hosey scored on a 22-yard run, which was capped off with a penalty induced 8-yard 2-point conversion pass from Davis to Barr. Davis then found Mason Roe in the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown reception with 14 seconds remaining in the first half.
It was all downhill from there for the Cobras.
Davis scored on an 80-yard run in the third quarter, opening up a 24 to 7 Cobra lead.
The Cobra victory was sealed early in the fourth quarter when Davis and Barr connected from 44 yards out, putting the game out of reach.
The Cowboy's Kolton Graham returned the ensuing kickoff 94 yards for a special team touchdown.
Clay Martin capped the evening off for the Cobra offense on a 1-yard run late in the game, ending the scoring for the two teams on the evening.
“We have one more ball game, but this game tonight was for the first seat in the playoffs,” Dixon said.
Edna will have a bye week while Industrial will travel to Goliad to wrap up the regular season next week.
