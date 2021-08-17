Beating rival Goliad in straight sets on Tuesday night was the right way to get into a groove.
The Lady Cobras (6-5) beat the Tigerettes 25-21, 25-23, 25-22 for just their fourth win over Goliad since 2014. The two teams have met a total of 11 times during that window.
“Industrial and Goliad has always been a big rivalry,” said Industrial hitter Ky Kusak. “To come out and sweep the match has really helped our pride and our connection as a team.”
Industrial needed to go on a 9-1 run to close out the match. The key for the Lady Cobras was staying positive even when they trailed by as many as five points in the third set.
“Throughout the whole game, we just stayed up the whole time,” Kusak said. “No matter if they got one point ahead or six points ahead, I think we were all very encouraging. There was no animosity on the court.”
Collins, who coached at Edna prior to Industrial, returned to coaching after a five-year sabbatical. The Industrial product couldn’t have been more thrilled to see her team rally to complete the sweep against their rival.
“For one, it’s an amazing group of girls to come into and they’re all ready to step up and be great,” Collins said. “They want to learn. They want to be good. They have a hunger, kinda the same hunger I have. I love to win, but they’re willing to put in the work and listen and learn.”
On the other side of the net, Goliad (2-6) was hoping they could use the match to find a rhythm of their own.
The Tigerettes have battled injuries and bad results through the start of the season. They are missing their starting libero due to injury and head coach Jess Odem said she could’ve used her on Tuesday night.
“That’s the part that we’re lacking, just the rhythm, the constant rhythm,” Odem said. “So we’ll take two steps forward and then 10 steps back. That’s what we’re lacking right now. Overall, it’s a young team and it’s understandable. Losing early season games isn’t what we want to do, but it’s not going to kill us in the long run.”
Kusak would lead the way with a double-double of 11 kills and 18 digs for the Lady Cobras. Maci Nelson had eight kills to fall in behind Kusak.
It just felt good to beat their rival.
“I think it gave us a lot of confidence,” Nelson said. “With us not doing well against tougher teams and then winning in three against Goliad, it was just amazing.”
Non-District
Industrial 3, Goliad 0
Industrial 25 25 25
Goliad 21 23 22
Highlights: (I) Ky Kusak 11 kills, 18 digs; Maci Nelson 8 kills, 5 blocks, 3 digs; Karys Howard 20 assists; (G) Brook Jackson 15 kills, 9 assists, 7 digs; Kyla Hill 19 assists, 6 kills, 5 digs; Kylie Welch 13 digs; Abby Yanta 8 digs, 7 kills.
Records: Industrial 6-5; Goliad 2-6
