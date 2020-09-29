VANDERBILT — Kelsey Vasquez and Industrial know that you can’t build a winner over night.
In her first season as head coach of the Cobras in 2019, Vasquez took the team to a UIL Class 3A state championship. To get back this year, Vasquez realizes that it will take getting the best out of her players in every match.
“You always have to push to get everything you can,” Vasquez said. “We played a tough non-district schedule against good 4A and 5A schools. We have matches scheduled some weekends during district to make sure we keep our level of play high in order to be ready for playoffs.”
Industrial (12-7, 6-1) met Rice Consolidated (2-12, 2-5) in a District 28-3A match Tuesday as the Cobras were looking to extend a five match winning streak. The Cobras were able to continue their success, sweeping the Lady Raiders in three sets 25-13, 25-20, 25-20.
Industrial takes the second set over Rice Consolidated 25-20. pic.twitter.com/v7zMcV94CY— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) September 29, 2020
Industrial jumped out to an early lead in the first set and didn’t falter, winning the set by 12 points.
“This has kind of been a rebuilding year for us,” said Rice Consolidated senior Elaina Woods. “I’m just trying to be a leader and help these girls get better and stay positive through everything. I just look at it as my job to bring them up and we had that positivity today. We played really good and if we can build on that, we’re going to have a good rest of the year.”
It was Rice that started strong in the second set, jumping out to a 5-point lead, but Industrial stormed back, scoring six straight points and holding off a late run from the Raiders to take the second game.
“We hung with the defending state champions, said Rice Consolidated head coach D.J. Gray. “We played really well and this team never gave up. They have a mental toughness about them and it really showed out there today. Even though we lost, it was a great effort.”
Rice Consolidated takes a 13-12 lead over Industrial in the second set pic.twitter.com/TxHASHaCKn— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) September 29, 2020
Industrial started strong in the third set, but Rice again stormed back to take the lead. The Cobras turned things on after that, and pulled away to seal the set and the match.
“It wasn’t our best game honestly,” Vasquez said. “But I feel like our serve receive is getting a lot better and that’s something a lot of times you don’t notice. But our passers are getting better and talking lots more, but we have to improve on our setting. We got caught on a lot of double touches and it’s just a mental thing we have to work on, but you can see the team getting better.”
The Cobras were without starting libero Allie Eschenburg to start the season, but her return to the court has given the team a boost.
“Just having her out there is huge for us,” Vasquez said. “Not even just her talent, but the way she’s able to lead and communicate on the court and being loud and pumping everyone up whenever they need it. We really missed that at the start of the season.”
Industrial takes the third set 25-20 over Rice Consolidated and sweeps the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/ls7xiamehT— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) September 29, 2020
One thing that Vasquez would like to see more of out of her team is not being complacent.
“These girls know they have a job, and when they build a lead sometimes you can see them let off the gas for a bit,” Vasquez said. “But then when they realize they have to pick it up they always do. We have to get better at not getting comfortable and playing a complete match against teams.”
District 28-3A
Industrial 3, Rice Consolidated 0
Industrial 25 25 25
Rice Consolidated 13 20 20
Highlights: (I) Lauren Williams 12 kills, 12 assists, 8 digs; Maddi Stanish 12 kills, 5 assists, 2 blocks; Allie Eschenburg 16 digs, 2 assists; Katelynn Stout 8 digs; (R) Addison Dingler 1 kill; Aleaja Grounds 1 kill; Del GRay 1 ace; Elaina Woods 1 ace, 3 kills; Jalayaha Johnson 4 kills, 2 blocks; Kristen Carey 2 kills; Kyana Hailey 2 kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.