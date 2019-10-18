GOLIAD — While both Industrial and Goliad were undefeated through one week of district play, the 2019 season couldn’t have started more differently for the two teams.
Industrial, who’s off to a 5-1 start, have remained consistent on defense and on the offensive side of the ball thanks to the rushing prowess of senior quarterback Karston Wimberly, who has rushed for 758 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Goliad has had a rough start to the season starting 1-5 with their only win coming in district play.
The Tigers handily beat Industrial last season 44-6, but tonight would prove to be a different outcome with the Cobras winning 38-7.
Industrial struck early on a 1-yard rushing touchdown by senior fullback Blayne Moreland with 9:07 left in the quarter giving the Cobras a 6-0 start.
After a three and out and a punt by Goliad, the Tigers regained possession on a fumble recovery and took the lead 7-6 on a 25 yard rushing touchdown by junior backup quarterback John Savoy.
With 2:19 left to play in the first, Wimberly broke a 32 yard QB sneak to put the Cobras back on top 12-7.
The Cobras picked off Goliad quarterback John Savoy with seconds left in the 1st quarter giving them excellent field position heading into the second quarter.
Moreland rushed in for his second touchdown of the evening with 11:19 left in the half giving the Cobras a comfortable 12 point lead, 19-7.
After costly turnovers by Goliad, Moreland scored his third rushing touchdown from 12 yards out making it 25-7 heading into the half.
“I’m very proud of out offense tonight,” Moreland said. “We threw the ball well, ran the ball well; came out here and did exactly what we wanted to do.”
The second half only saw Industrial become more dominant.
After forcing a Goliad punt, Industrial marched down the field and scored another rushing touchdown, this time by sophomore running back Brock Duarte, giving the Cobras a commanding 31-7 lead.
Goliad started showing signs of life after another fumble recovery, but fumbled themselves on the very next play.
Industrial capitalized on that mistake when Wimberly threw a 37 yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Connor Barnhart.
“Our boys are playing hard," said Industrial coach Jamie Dixon. "We are doing some good things, and I’m just really proud of the effort tonight. It’s the second year in this system, and we’re practicing well and it’s carrying over into games. We’re playing pretty good in all three phases of the ball game."
Injuries and turnovers plagued Goliad this evening but they are confident moving forward.
“I felt like we moved the ball from 30 to 30 really well tonight, but with five turnovers and our starting quarterback out and with the injuries it’s tough,” said Goliad head coach Bobby Nicholson. “I’m proud of our boys for playing hard and not laying down. We are a young football team, and I want them to be proud of themselves and to stand tall. The bottom line is despite all the injuries, the next man steps up and these boys go out there and always play hard.”
Goliad travels to Halletsville Friday to take on the Brahmas in a conference game.
Industrial is at home against Luling in a conference matchup on Friday.
“We just take it one day at a time, one game at a time," Dixon said. "We don’t like to think too far into the future. The next thing we have to do is prepare for Luling."
