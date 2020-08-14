VANDERBILT – Matthew Davis has had to take on a new role this year.
As a sophomore, Davis was a jack-of-all-trades, playing receiver, running back and becoming a Class 3A, Division I all-state punter.
Now, he is taking on the challenge of playing at the quarterback position.
“At first it was a bit of an adjustment, but I’ve worked my way into it,” Davis said. “I’ve gotten used to all the plays and have worked on becoming more accurate. It’s something that I wanted to do, and I’m excited about it.”
Industrial won the District 14-3A, Division I championship last season and made it to the regional round of the playoffs.
This year, the team wants to take the next step.
“My goal is always to be better,” said Industrial head coach Jamie Dixon. “I want to win a district championship, that’s our first goal, and I want to go deeper in the playoffs. That’s how we approach everyday.”
That goal was echoed by Dixon’s players.
“I really want to get past the third round,” Davis said. “I think that’s about as far as Industrial has every gone, so I really want to get past that and have a special season for these seniors.”
One of those seniors is Blake Rodgers.
Rodgers, who was an all-state lineman as a junior, has tried to lead by example and motivate the underclassman.
“You just have to encourage them,” Rodgers said. “That’s what I’ve learned from the seniors that came through the program before - is you have to be encouraging with the younger guys, and get them ready and better than what they came in as.”
Rodgers is focused on the teams’ scrimmage against Boling next week, and the Cobras’ season opener against Ganado.
“You have to be on yourself,” Rodgers said. “Everyone has to be mentally and physically prepared for what we’re doing, and those games that matter. We have to get ourselves ready as quick as we can.
After two weeks of practice, Rodgers has been impressed with the intensity of the team.
“It’s been so great,” he said. “Everybody has been flying around and doing their jobs and when we put on pads, everyone just started playing even harder.”
Dixon said the talent is there on both sides of the ball for Industrial.
“We lost some key players but we got a group of kids that are coming back that are very talented.” Dixon said. “We’re going to be big up front on our offensive line and we’re excited about the future. Our defensive coordinator is extremely happy about our defense, and we’re going to be able to do some things offensively.”
Dixon is now in his third season as head coach of the Cobras, and has made it a priority to establish a culture in his time there.
“It’s been super exciting around here,” he said. “We had the most numbers we’ve ever had in the summer and first day of two-a-days, we had 87 players. It’s electric, the kids are excited, the coaches are excited and this town is excited.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.