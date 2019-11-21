GARLAND — Industrial defeated Bushland in five sets with a 12-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-25, 15-13 win to advance to the state final for the first time in school history.
The Cobras (37-11) will return to Garland's Curtis Culwell Center to play either Lexington or Van Alstyne at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Check back at Advosports.com for a full recap, photos and an updated version of the game.
