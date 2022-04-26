HALLETTSVILLE — Industrial knew it had to win against Hallettsville or its season would be over.
The Cobras played like a team facing elimination.
Industrial scored four runs in each the first and second innings and went on to a 12-1 District 28-3A win over the Brahmas.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule Tuesday night at Hallettsville Municipal Park Field.
“I think we had a lot of motivation in practice this week,” said Industrial first baseman Kade Kubecka. “We knew we had to win. We were seeing the ball really well tonight. We got the sticks rolling for the first time in a long time. It was a good feeling tonight.”
The Cobras (11-9) finished district at 9-5 and created a four-way tie for second with Hallettsville (13-10), Tidehaven and Columbus.
The four teams will meet in a play-in and seeding tournament beginning Friday with games tentatively set for 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in Weimar, and Saturday starting at noon at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
“It’s going to be tough,” said Industrial Coach Mike Medina. “The district is tough. It’s very tough. It’s a very competitive district, especially when you don’t even know who’s going to be second.”
Industrial left no doubt it intended to be in the mix by batting around in the first and second innings.
The Cobras had five of their seven hits in the first two innings and took advantage of seven walks.
Kubecka hit a pair of two-run singles in each inning, and Braxton Warren had a two-run single in the second inning.
“Anytime you can jump out with a lead like that and Clay (Martin) gets on the bump and throws the way he did and the boys play behind him,” Medina said, “it’s tough to beat any baseball team like that.”
Martin scattered five hits and one walk, and did not allow an earned run.
“That’s what I said before the game,” Martin said, “I said, ‘We need to get out and jump on them.’ We did that and helped me out on the mound. I had a little bit more confidence going in.”
Hallettsville had five hits, including two by Monte Thigpen, but scored only in the second inning.
“I was thinking that I needed to throw strikes and let my defense work behind me, which is what we did,” Martin said. “Whenever we do that and the basic fundamentals of the game, nothing can go wrong.”
Industrial pushed across a run without a hit in the fourth inning. The Cobras added three more runs in the fifth, with two scoring on a double by Martin and the other on a single by Warren.
The Brahmas put runners on second and third in the bottom of the fifth, but left fielder Adan Baker made an over-the-shoulder catch to end the game.
“We’re on roll right now and we want to keep it that way,” Kubecka said. “We have good energy within the team and we’re going to keep it rolling.”
District 28-3A
Industrial 12, Hallettsville 1
Industrial 440 13 — 12 7 2
Hallettsville 010 00 — 1 5 1
W: Clay Martin. L: Trace Patek. Highlights: (I) Clay Martin 5 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1-for-1, 2B, 2 RBIs; Kade Kubecka 2-for-4, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Braxton Warren 2-for-2, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Kayden Acera 1-for-2, 2 RBIs. (H) Monte Thigpen 2-for-2, R; Chase Janak 1-for-2, 2B. Records: Industrial 11-9, 9-5; Hallettsville 13-10, 9-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.