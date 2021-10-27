Coaches hate for players to look ahead in their schedule.
They constantly preach the mantra of focusing solely on the game at hand.
But Industrial coach Jamie Dixon and Edna coach Jimmie Mitchell admit Week 10 of the season has always been on their minds.
A likely possibility will become reality at 7:30 p.m. Friday when Jackson County foes Industrial (7-1, 4-0) and Edna (7-2, 5-0) meet at Edna’s Cowboy Memorial Stadium with the District 15-3A, Division I championship and top seed in the playoffs on the line.
“Coach Mitchell and I have known each other for a while and we’ve talked about it,” Dixon said. “This was probably going to be the game. You didn’t want to look ahead and you wanted to keep your kids focused. But yes, this game’s been circled since the beginning of the year for a lot of people.”
“That was a high probability,” Mitchell agreed. “If we both took care of business because we both had a lot of kids back from last year, then this would happen.”
Industrial comes into the game ranked No. 5 in the state poll. The Cobras only loss was to No. 3 Hallettsville.
“We’re playing well,” Dixon said. “Our defense has been playing real well, our offensive line — we graduated those four seniors — and this group they’re playing a lot better and they’re starting to gel. We’re starting to hit our stride.”
Edna is in the second year of running Mitchell’s spread offense. The Cowboys lost to Class 2A, Division I Refugio and No. 10 Columbus.
“The two games that we lost kickoffs and turnovers killed us,” Mitchell said. “That is exactly the key for us. I try to tell these kids all the time when we don’t have success it’s because of us. We can’t do that.”
This is the 12th consecutive season the teams have played. Edna has an 8-3 advantage over that span, but Industrial has won the last two meetings.
“It’s definitely going to be a high-powered game. A very emotional game,” said Industrial senior receiver Mason Roe. “It’s always a big goal to come into this week knowing we play Edna and being ready to take them on like we always have.”
“It’s always a really fun game,” added Edna senior receiver Joshua Muncrief. “I’ve been doing it for a while now. It’s the most intense game. You’ve got to keep your mind right at all times.”
The hoopla surrounding the game is impossible for either team to ignore.
“It’s huge, it’s huge,” Mitchell said. “I’m sure Jamie is dealing with the same thing. Our adults are going crazy. Our kids, I think, are OK. It’s definitely something I’ve got to address.”
“It means a lot to these two communities,” Dixon said. “I’m more worried about the seeding in the playoffs and where you are in the brackets and stuff. With the rivalry in the communities, they want the bragging rights.”
The winner will get the best of both worlds.
“With all the injuries we had, we overcame a lot from what we had at the beginning of the year,” Roe said.” I feel we still have a pretty good corps with the senior class and we’re pretty strong throughout.”
“We’re definitely way more comfortable then when we first started and it’s all going good,” Muncrief said. “We’ve been doing really well. We’ve just got to stay on top of things and don’t let our minds get too big.”
NOTES: Edna has a bye next week and Industrial will finish the regular season in Vanderbilt against Goliad.
