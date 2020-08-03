VANDERBILT — It was back to business Monday as defending Class 3A state champion Industrial was on the court for its first practice of the season.
After being away for so long, being back at practice was a relief for the players.
“It felt so great just to be out here being a part of the team,” said senior Lauren Williams. “I love volleyball, I love being back at practice and I want to do it as much as I can.”
Coming off the team’s best season, the Cobras have a plethora of experience.
Industrial returns eight seniors and 10 players from its state championship team.
“We’ve (the seniors) played together since we were literally in kindergarten,” said senior libero Allie Eschenburg. “We’ve bonded and we love each other so much and I’m so glad we get to spend one more season together. It’s going to be amazing.”
The Cobras will have to be at their best to repeat last year’s success.
But with such a deep returning class, Industrial has the pieces in place for another special season.
“I think we have what it takes to go all the way,” said head coach Kelsey Vasquez. “I have very high expectations, having 10 returners isn’t something that happens often and I expect to go to the state final. We set the bar high last year and I want to continue that success.”
Eschenburg agrees with her coach’s sentiments and expectations.
“We can definitely make it back to state,” she said. “There’s a lot of talent here and we just have to keep working and build on what we did last year.”
Williams is beginning her fourth season on the varsity, and hopes to teach the younger players what she has learned.
“We need to work and keep getting back in the swing of things,” she said. “We have to keep working on our basics and fundamentals so we can improve and handle the more advanced things.”
Vasquez knows the team needs time to shake off the rust, but is confident in its ability.
“We’re doing all the basics right now and just trying to get these kids in shape,” she said. “We had a run test and had about 10 girls not make it, but that’s what two-a-days are for, to get where you need to be. Overall, I think it’s going very well.”
Eschenburg is already looking forward to the season and preparing for the Cobras’ district opponents.
“There’s some pretty good competition in our district, but I think we’ll do good,” she said. “If we just do everything we need to do, we shouldn’t have a problem being a top team in our district.”
