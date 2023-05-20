HALLETTSVILLE — Just one good hit separated Industrial from Columbus on Saturday afternoon.
After the Cobras dropped their first game to the Cardinals 1-0 on Thursday to trail the Class 3A Regional Quarterfinal best-of-three series 1-0, they were facing elimination in Game 2.
However, Saturday's matchup would play out almost identical to Thursday's.
Through the first five innings of Game 2 both teams were scoreless. Industrial’s Conner Geisler recorded just the second hit of the game for the Cobras at the top of the sixth inning.
Taylor McCrory got on first base with a walk following Geisler's hit which put a Cobras' runner in scoring position for the first time in the game with no outs.
However, Industrial went 0-for-3 to close the top of the inning, and in the bottom Columbus’ Josh Everett hit a single with bases loaded to score Trevor Berger to give the Cardinals (26-9) a 1-0 Game 2 win and a 2-0 series sweep.
“With runners in scoring position we just didn’t get that one hit we needed to scratch a run across,” said Industrial head coach Mike Medina. “Losing two games 1-0, that’s just dang good baseball. It’s fun to watch, it’s not fun to be on this end of it but I’m proud of these guys.”
The Cobras (18-9) advanced past the area round of the playoffs for the first time in 29 years with a 2-0 series sweep over Poth last week.
"I'm very proud of them," pitcher Braxton Warren said about his senior class. "I couldn't have asked for anything else. They stepped up when they needed to step up and they were there when you needed them to be there."
Warren got the start at pitcher for the Cobras on Saturday. He ended the game pitching six innings, throwing six strikeouts and allowing six hits.
"Defensively we did good behind Braxton," Medina said. "Braxton's pitch count wasn't up. He was throwing strikes and we made some good plays in the field."
The two district opponents had already faced off two times prior to their playoff series, splitting their regular season matchups 1-1 with Industrial getting the first win 7-4.
"We knew it was going to be a dogfight," Medina said. "Me and coach Allen talked about that after the first game. It's always like this."
The Cobras just weren't able to generate the number of hits it took to take down the Cardinals.
"They just hit the ball when they needed and we didn't," Warren said. "They put the ball in play and we made the plays, but we couldn't do anything else."
Columbus moves on to the regional semifinal round to face either Banquete or Santa Gertrudis Academy.
Class 3A Regional Quarterfinal
Game 2
Columbus 1, Industrial 0
Industrial 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Columbus 000 001 X — 1 6 0
W: James Janak. L: Braxton Warren. Highlights: (I) Kayden Acerra 1-for-3; Sam Hurtz 1-for-3; (C) Josh Everett 1-for-3, RBI; Trevor Berger 0-for-2, R; Ryan Lewis 1-for-3; Conner Geisler 1-for-3. Records: Industrial 18-9, Columbus 26-9.