LA VERNIA — It was a matchup between two teams each looking to reach the state quarterfinals for the first time in over a decade.
The Industrial Cobras had advanced to the third round for the second straight year courtesy of a 45-42 last-second field goal victory over Blanco in the area round.
However, a pair of first-half mistakes cost the Cobras as Industrial fell 18-14 to Lago Vista.
"These seniors, they were freshmen when we came in, and they get to hang their hats as back-to-back district champions," said Industrial head coach Jamie Dixon. "They've had a great four years here. We've made the playoffs the last three years."
In the first half it seemed like everything was going according to plan for the Cobras.
Lago Vista had taken an early lead with a field goal, but Industrial marched 70 yards on its opening drive to take the lead with junior Matthew Davis' 4-yard touchdown run.
However, that lead vanished in an instant. Vikings sophomore Ethan Helton returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards to put Lago Vista right back on top.
Even so, the Cobras dominated possession throughout the first half.
Junior Clay Martin's 3-yard touchdown run put Industrial back on top halfway through the second quarter, and the Cobras threatened again in the final minute.
Instead, it was the Vikings who took advantage as senior Noah Yetley intercepted Davis and returned the ball for a 74-yard touchdown to put Lago Vista on top at halftime.
"It was sluggish in the first half," Dixon said. "Hats off to them. They made some plays and did a good job of capitalizing on some things."
From there, the two teams remained deadlocked as Yetley's touchdown proved to be the final score of the game.
Seven penalties, three punts and two turnovers on downs were committed between the two squads in the second half.
Industrial never found a way to capitalize on opportunities.
On one third quarter drive, the Cobras converted two fourth-down plays but could not cut into the Vikings' lead as Rider Ulloa's 37-yard field goal attempt came up short.
Then, late in the fourth quarter, Kaleb Figirova recovered a Lago Vista fumble to give the Cobras one final drive. But Industrial again struggled to move the ball and committed a turnover on downs.
"I'm not going to say our kids should've done something better. They played their butts off. We just didn't capitalize on some stuff," Dixon said.
From there, Lago Vista managed to run out the ball and secure the victory.
The Cobras fell in the regional round for the second straight year after losing 35-28 to Columbus in 2019.
"We're going to be back," Dixon said. "We've got some great skill guys coming back. We've got to replace some big seniors that are leaving, but we're going to get over the hump."
Industrial finishes the year 11-2 as back-to-back district champions and will graduate 10 seniors this offseason — the majority on the offensive line.
"I want people to remember that they're great kids, hard workers," Dixon said. "They get after it, show up to work everyday. Win or lose, you're going to be in a dogfight with these kids."
