VANDERBILT — Industrial knew a rematch was in its future if it advanced to the Class 3A, Division I regional final.
Whether it was Edna, who beat Industrial for the district title, or Lago Vista, who eliminated the Cobras in the playoffs last year, Industrial was guaranteed a shot at revenge.
Industrial (11-2) took care of business, defeating San Diego in the regional semifinals, while Lago Vista (9-3) downed Edna, setting up Friday’s regional final at 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium.
This is Industrial’s first regional final appearance since 2005.
“We’ve been trying to do this for three years and we did it,” said Industrial coach Jamie Dixon. “What I told the boys is, now that we’re here, let’s do something in December. Don’t be satisfied with just making it here.”
Lago Vista defeated Industrial 18-14 in the regional semifinals last season.
In that game, Industrial’s defense didn’t give up a touchdown, but a kickoff return and an interception return carried the Vikings past the Cobras.
Both teams lost key players from last year, but the game still provides film for both sides to look at, and motivation on the Cobras’ part.
“It helps that we already know them pretty well,” said Industrial wide receiver Clearence Hosey. “We already have an idea, with the people who were here last year, of what they’re gonna do, and we have a good idea of what the new ones are gonna do.”
Industrial has struggled to play a clean game in the playoffs, losing the turnover battle in its first two games and committing 10 overall.
The Cobras had two turnovers against San Diego, but came out on top 38-6, credited to what the team described as their best week of practice of the year.
“We were just focused on doing our jobs and not letting anything get to our heads,” said Industrial linebacker Kaleb Figirova.
Industrial’s defense has continued to be stout in the playoffs, holding opponents to an average of eight points per game.
Their job doesn’t get any easier against a Vikings team averaging 39.8 points a game, and defeated Edna 33-29 in the regional semifinals.
“We know that we shut them down on defense (last year),” Figiriova said. “They couldn’t stop our defense. I just know for a fact they’re not going to stop our defense this week.”
Quarterback Matthew Davis has led Industrial’s offense with 1,346 passing yards and 19 touchdowns, with 783 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on the year. Wide receiver Mason Roe has caught 39 passes for 718 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Industrial’s offense has slowed in the playoffs, averaging 28.6 points a game as opposed to 40 in the regular season.
But after some injury set backs during the year, the Cobras expect to be near full strength and hope to have running back Clay Martin available for Friday.
“I remember specifically, defense played pretty decent, but I feel us as offensive line didn’t play our best game last year and that’s what we need to fix,” said Industrial’s Reed Kallus. “We have the skill players and we just need to make some holes for them on the offensive line so they can do their job.”
Industrial is looking to capture that same focus it had during Thanksgiving week in hopes of advancing to the semifinals for the first time since 1951.
”This is what we’ve been working for as seniors for all seven years since we started football in seventh grade,” Kallus said. “It’s not the ultimate goal, but this is what we’ve been working towards and more’s to come.”
NOTES: Industrial will be the home team....Tickets can be purchased online....There will be a send off at 12:45 p.m. Friday at the El Toro exit off Hwy 59 N....The winner will advance to the semifinals against the winner of Friday’s Diboll-Lorena game.
