VANDERBILT — Of his 15 years as Industrial’s cross country coach, Rob Elkins has produced at least one state qualifier in 13 consecutive seasons.
Yet, 2021 featured a couple of firsts.
Kate Simons became the first freshman to win a regional title, and this is the first year that both the boys and girls teams qualified for the Class 3A state meet together.
“I got kids that work hard,” Elkins said. “I got kids that set goals for themselves, both short range and long range. State is not something that they’re afraid of. When we started running workouts, I had kids that were mentioning that state would be their goal.”
Elkins expected Simons to compete right away after seeing her run well in junior high. But her Region IV-3A winning time of 12:24.39 was “mind boggling” even to Elkins.
The previous highest an Industrial freshman had placed at regionals was 10th, Elkins said.
“It’s really been exciting working as a team,” Simons said. “It’s been my goal since this summer and I’ve just really worked hard and made it my ultimate goal to make it to state this year. And I’m so glad that my team has made it with me.”
Both teams placed fourth at regional to advance to state.
Seniors Johnathan Garcia and Bryce Wilfert, two previous state qualifiers, led the way for the boys and credited the team’s family atmosphere to its success.
“This is going to be my last cross country race and I want to make it my best cross country race,” Garcia said. “So that’s just kind of in the back of my mind. I’ve been thinking about that all week.”
At the state meet, the 1A, 3A and 5A races are run Friday, while the 2A, 4A and 6A races are run Saturday. All races are at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.
The area state qualifiers are as follows:
Girls Teams: (1A) Moulton; (2A) Shiner; (3A) Industrial, Yoakum.
Boys Teams: (3A) Industrial.
Girls Individuals: (2A) Brooke Turner, Yorktown; (3A) Olivia Etzler, Hallettsville; Emilee Schneider, Van Vleck; (4A) Jada Johnson, Beeville; Phoebe Huang, Calhoun.
Boys Individuals: (1A) Edgar Mendiola, Moulton; (2A) Kash Brown, Falls City; Oscar Guerrero, Flatonia; Alan Baez Corpus, Ganado; (3A) Joshua Griffin, Hallettsville; (4A) Angel Campos, Bay City; Angel Alba, Beeville.
For a full list of qualifiers go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition or Advosports.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.