Industrial graduate, TCU All-American dies

Industrial graduate Norman Hamilton died April 2 in Amarillo at the age of 87.
Hamilton was born in Lolita and played football at Industrial before going on to play at TCU.
Hamilton was an All-American, all-Southwest Conference, played in the Hula Bowl and was named the Most Valuable Player in the 1957 Cotton Bowl.
He was a tri-caption for the Horned Frogs and played guard on offense and linebacker on defense.
He went on the play pro football one season for the Montreal Alouettes. Hamilton was inducted into the TCU Hall of Fame in 1978.
"He stood raging and rock like in face of storm and foe," the late Dallas Times Herald and Dallas Morning News sports columnist Blackie Sherrod wrote of Hamilton, after watching him play in a 7-6 loss to Texas A&M in a storm in 1950.
Hamilton lived in Guyton, Okla., for 34 years and worked in the cattle business before moving to Amarillo in 2016.
