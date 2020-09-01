Texas and Texas A&M will not be renewing their college football rivalry anytime soon.
But Aggies and Longhorns fans still have the opportunity to match up the longtime foes.
Two Victoria area natives have created “Saturday Legends,” a board game that allows fans to pit the greatest college football teams against each other based on actual statistics.
Chris Doelle and Michael Wright, who have known each other since junior high school and graduated from Industrial in the same class, originally created “Friday Night Legends,” which features the greatest high school teams.
They hope the college game will provide some enjoyment for fans of teams who have had their season canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve been lifelong friends who have stayed connected over football,” Doelle said. “This board game is just another way to enjoy all the things we love — friendship, competition, football and fun.”
Among the teams included in the college board game are LSU’s defending national champion team, recent Alabama national champion teams, the 2001 University of Miami team and the 1945 Army team.
The game may be ordered at saturdaylegends.com.
