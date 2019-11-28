What a difference a year has made for Hallettsville and Industrial.
The Cobras won the District 14-3A, Division I championship after finishing fourth last season and the Brahmas finished second despite missing the playoffs.
“They seem to be hungry and they’re trying to be humble in the process,” said Hallettsville coach Tommy Psencik. “They are trying to work hard through adversity. The kids have been fighting hard.”
The Cobras and Brahmas are the last two teams standing from 14-3A, Division I and are potentially one win away from a rematch of their Nov. 1 meeting in Vanderbilt.
But they have to get there first.
“I’ve said it since I got hired, ‘This district doesn’t only have great talent, but it also has great coaches,”’ said Industrial coach Jamie Dixon. “You have three out of four teams from our district making the playoffs, and there’s a chance these two teams can meet again in the regional finals.”
Hallettsville (9-2) will play undefeated George West (12-0) in the regional round at 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Antonio Farris Stadium.
The Brahmas are coming off a 35-28 are around win over Jourdanton.
“You have to respect that they (George West) are a good football team,” Psencik said. “We’ll have to come out and play our game. It’s a blessing to play at this time of the year, and I think our kids understand that.”
The Longhorns are averaging 44 points per contest, while the Brahmas are averaging 33 points per game behind leading rusher Jonathon Brooks.
Brooks, who won the Class 3A Ford Tough Player of the Week in September, has nine touchdowns in the playoffs and has rushed for 560 yards.
On the season, Brooks has rushed for 1,864 yards and 33 touchdowns, while quarterback Lane Linhart has passed for 1,514 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Ty Gerke has 29 catches for 542 yards and two touchdowns.
“We’ve built our numbers back up this year and the ones out here are seeking desperately to be productive,” Psencik said. “They don’t want to experience what we experienced last year. They have taken measures to resolve that.”
The Cobras (11-1) will face Columbus in their regional game at noon on Friday at the San Antonio Alamodome.
The Cardinals (10-2) have averaged 33 points of offense per game and Industrial is averaging 38 points.
Industrial is coming off a 41-7 area round win over Marion.
“We’ve been practicing in the morning now so we can have similar situations come game-time,” Dixon said. “Columbus is well coached and it’s going to be physical game. You have two teams that really like to run the ball.”
Industrial hopes to get continued success from quarterback Karston Wimberley and running back Blayne Moreland.
Wimberly has rushed for 1,321 yards and 19 touchdowns and has passed for 926 yards and eight touchdowns.
Moreland has rushed for 981 yards and 14 touchdowns.
“The biggest difference is we have a good group of seniors this year,” Dixon said. “There just wasn’t a lot of them last year. We have more leaders and the whole package of guys believing and buying in.”
