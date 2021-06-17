Industrial and Hallettsville were both included in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s 2021 preseason high school football Top 10 rankings for Class 3A, Division I.
Industrial is ranked No. 6 and Hallettsville is ranked No. 10.
Industrial went 11-2 in 2020, winning district and reaching the third round of the playoffs for the second straight year before losing 18-14 to Lago Vista.
The Cobras return a senior heavy squad in head coach Jamie Dixon’s fourth season.
Hallettsville went 13-3 in 2020 and reached the state finals for the first time in school history, losing 29-28 to Jim Ned in overtime.
The Brahmas will be without star running back Jonathon Brooks but return quarterback Trace Patek and all-state linebacker Price Pruett.
Defending state champion Jim Ned is No. 1 in the preseason rankings.
There were no area teams selected in the Top 10 for Class 3A, Division II.
