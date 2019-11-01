Industrial offensive lineman Jacob Smith and tailback Aaron Sanchez sit on the sidelines with ball boy Cade Nairn, 10, during a District 13-4A, Division I game against Hallettsville in Vanderbilt on Friday.
Industrial offensive lineman Jacob Smith and tailback Aaron Sanchez sit on the sidelines with ball boy Cade Nairn, 10, during a District 13-4A, Division I game against Hallettsville in Vanderbilt on Friday.
VANDERBILT – Industrial fullback Blayne Moreland could only marvel about what had transpired in the final seconds of Friday's District 14-3A, Division I game against Hallettsville.
Trailing by as many as 17 points in the first half and six points in the final minute, the Brahmas nearly completed the comeback of the season.
Hallettsville quarterback Lane Linhart led the Brahmas' offense down to the 1-yard line before running back Jonathon Brooks was denied the game-winner by the Cobras' defense as time expired.
The defensive stop secured a 40-34 win to give the Cobras a share of the district title Friday night at a loud and packed Cobra Field.
"We knew this was going to be a really big game coming into this week," Moreland said. "They were undefeated, and we were undefeated. Everyone has been all right, but we haven't had competition like this. They're a good team. All the credit goes to the line."
Industrial offensive lineman Jacob Smith and tailback Aaron Sanchez sit on the sidelines with ball boy Cade Nairn, 10, during a District 13-4A, Division I game against Hallettsville in Vanderbilt on Friday.
Industrial offensive lineman Jacob Smith and tailback Aaron Sanchez sit on the sidelines with ball boy Cade Nairn, 10, during a District 13-4A, Division I game against Hallettsville in Vanderbilt on Friday.
Industrial head coach Jamie Dixon celebrates with his team after the Cobras defeated the Hallettsville Brahmas in a District 13-4A, Division I game in Vanderbilt on Friday.
Industrial and Hallettsville had met 31 times prior to this season.
But out of all of the previous encounters, none could recall a more dramatic finish.
"We came into this game pumped up, and we knew what was on the line," said Industrial quarterback Karston Wimberly. "We gave it our all."
The Cobras wrap up the regular season next Friday against Edna. A win would give Industrial the outright district championship.
"That was two good teams leaving it all on the field and it coming down to the final play," said Industrial coach Jamie Dixon. "Our kids did a good job, and it was a tough ballgame. There was bumps and bruises all over, but I'm proud our kids' effort."
The Brahmas can still secure a share of the district title with a win over Luling next Friday and an Industrial loss to Edna.
"I was very proud of our kids for the way they fought," said Hallettsville coach Tommy Psencik. "They fought as a true team, and they had to overcome a lot. Industrial made some good plays, and they're a strong football team. We have to continue growing. I was proud of the way we came together tonight."
Both teams lived up to the game's anticipation, and it showed in the opening minute.
Industrial (8-1, 4-0) scored 55 seconds into the game on a 5-yard touchdown run by Matthew Davis.
Travis Matula put the Brahmas on the board on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Linhart to complete a 70-yard drive on three plays.
The Cobras recaptured the lead on a safety and added insurance on Davis' second touchdown – a 5-yard pass from Wimberly.
Wimberly added a 9-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to give Industrial a 25-8 lead.
"Everyone's mentality is different this year," Wimberly said. "We know we can do it, and we know what we can accomplish. This win gave us a lot of momentum."
The Brahmas' defense held the Cobras scoreless until the start of the fourth quarter.
Hallettsville (6-2, 3-1) began its comeback behind running back Jonathon Brooks, who finished with a game-high four touchdowns.
Brooks scored his first touchdown on a 70-yard run to open the second half.
He opened the fourth quarter with a 21-yard touchdown run and added scoring runs on 10 and 5 yards to keep the Brahmas in the game.
"We just needed to get the ball in the end zone," said Brooks, who rushed for 175 yards on 20 carries. "This game showed we have fight in us and we're not going to back down to anybody."
Wimberley and Moreland supplied the offense for the Cobras in the fourth quarter.
The pair combined for 258 yards on the ground.
"We have a lot of confidence coming into this season," Moreland said. "Everybody is behind us, and it gives us more momentum."
Both team will look to close out the season on a positive note before the start of postseason play.
Industrial will face the Cowboys on the road, while Hallettsville returns home against Luling.
"We have to get better," Psencik said. "We're very blessed, and I thank God for these young kids and this community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.