KARNES CITY — Nearly three decades have passed since Industrial’s baseball team has moved past the area round of the playoffs.
The Cobras put an end to that drought with an 11-1 fifth-inning mercy rule win over Poth (21-9-1) at Curtis Perkins Field to sweep its Class 3A area series.
“That's pretty cool. Since 1994," said Industrial pitcher Braxton Warren. "I mean that’s a while back and for us to come out here and do that, that’s pretty amazing.”
The Cobras (18-7) will face District 25-3A opponent Columbus in the regional-quarterfinal round.
“Proud of these guys," said Industrial head coach Mike Medina. "They did a great job coming in day in and day out.”
Industrial shortstop Nic Kuchler hit a two-run single to close out Game 2. He went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a run.
“I set back on the fast ball, hit it the other way and got those two runs in,” said Kuchler, a sophomore.
Prior to Saturday's game, there was uncertainty when or where it would be played.
Industrial's 4-1 Game 1 win on Friday started at Beeville High School, but had to be moved to Coastal Bend College due to an issue with the field.
Saturday's game was originally scheduled to be played at Beeville, but was moved to Karnes City.
"I think it affected us a little bit, but not to the point where it was going to change how we were going to play today," Warren said about the change.
Warren's performance on the mound was far from affected.
Warren, a senior, pitched all five innings, yielding one run and one hit and struck out six.
"I felt pretty good," he said. "My warmups were pretty good and I went out there and I just threw in the strike zone and let my defense work behind me because I knew they could do it."
"He's was huge, especially whenever we can go five innings," Medina said about Warren. "He's efficient hitting the zone and letting them play behind him."
A majority of the Cobras’ offense came in the fourth inning, as they put up five runs, four coming from Kuchler and Sam Kurtz
The two hit back-to-back two-run singles, then Aidan Baker added an RBI to score Cullen Stumfoll. Baker also had an RBI in the third.
Kade Kubecka and Casen Williams also had RBIs for the Cobras.
"We're doing a good job of tracking it," Medina said. "We're not getting too eager, were watching it through the zone and keeping the ball middle and low."
Industrial and Columbus split their district series, but Medina is pleased with the way the Cobras have played as of late.
"We just have to continue doing what we're doing," he said. "They've got some depth, especially on the bump so coming out and matching the energy we've has these past two week, that's what it's going to take to get the job done."
Class 3A Area
Game 2
Industrial 11, Poth 1
Poth 100 00 — 1 1 1
Industrial 021 53 — 11 11 0
W: Braxton Warren. L: Riley Holman. Highlights: (P) Owen Wiatrek 1-for-2. Colin Ramzinski 0-for-2, R; (I) Braxton Warren 5 IP, 6 K, 2 BB, 1 H, 1 R; Nic Kuchler 2-for-4, 4 RBIs, R; Sam Kurtz 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Aidan Baker 2-for-3, 2 RBI, R; Casen Williams 0-for-2, RBI, R. Records: Poth 21-9-1, Industrial 18-7.