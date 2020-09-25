VANDERBILT — Matthew Davis was determined to open District 15-3A, Division I play in style.
With his grandfather, aunt and cousin visiting from Long Beach, Miss., the junior quarterback didn't want to disappoint.
“My grandpa doesn't get to see me play a lot so I wanted to play really good," Davis said. "I wanted to do something special for him as his grandson. I really tried to play my heart out for him."
Davis made sure to give his family a performance they'd never forget by running for four touchdowns, recording an interception on defense and returning a fumble for a touchdown in a 48-28 win over Orange Grove Friday night at Cobra Field.
Davis capped off his night by passing for 101 yards and rushing for 134 yards on 15 carries.
"It was important to open district with a win," Davis said. "Orange Grove was a team that people said would beat us but we knew we could win. I'm proud of everybody tonight."
Industrial QB Matthew Davis scored five touchdowns - including a fumble recovery for a touchdown and an interception on defense in the Cobras’ 48-28 district opening win over Orange Grove. pic.twitter.com/am1iAXpLSB— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) September 26, 2020
Industrial (4-1, 1-0) only trailed once when Orange Grove receiver Jake Marsh scored on a 2-yard run with 7 minutes left in the first quarter.
The Cobras' defense answered by forcing the Bulldogs to punt and Industrial went on to score on a 2-yard by Davis.
Jackson Fluitt recorded his first of two interceptions to regain possession for the Cobras and Dylan Giesalhart (130 yards rushing) took advantage.
Giesalhart picked up 47 yards and followed with a 4-yard touchdown run.
Marsh followed with a touchdown pass from Orange Grove quarterback Cutter Stewart, but the two point conversion failed to give the Cobras a 16-14 halftime edge.
"It was good to see the way we came out," said Industrial coach Jaime Dixon. "We were conditioned, we were physical and hats off to our kids. We have tough kids and they play tough."
Industrial coach Jamie Dixon @coach_jdixon on the Cobras’ performance against Orange Grove. pic.twitter.com/Z1ov1DHvN6— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) September 26, 2020
The Cobras' best scoring display came in the third quarter behind Davis, the defense of Fluitt and the running of Giesalhart, Brock Duarte and Kaleb Figirova.
Industrial scored 18 points behind a 55-yard touchdown run and a fumble recovery for a touchdown by Davis and a 27-yard field goal by Rider Ulloa.
"We really came together," said Industrial all-state lineman Blake Rogers. "We knocked them off the wall. People said this game was for the district championship, so it was important to get this win."
The Bulldogs (3-1, 0-1) had their best quarter in the fourth after scoring 14 points.
Stewart, who passed for 203 yards, connected with Marsh on a pair of touchdown passes, but the scoring of Duarte and Davis and another interception from Mason Roe, was enough to secure the win.
"It's amazing," Rogers said. "We played hard and pulled through. The way we played reminded me of last year."
Industrial all-state lineman Blake Rogers after the Cobras’ win over Orange Grove. pic.twitter.com/WGPzCRFy8J— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) September 26, 2020
Industrial will continue district play next week against Aransas Pass, which is coming off a 69-7 loss to Palacios.
"I told the boys to have short-term memory," Dixon said. "Come Monday, we have to forget about this and get ready for Aransas Pass. We don't know much about them, but we'll look at film and get our minds right."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.