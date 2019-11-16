The Industrial Cobras celebrate after defeating the Goliad Tigerettes and winning the Region IV-3A final at Blossom Athletic Center on Saturday.
Industrial (34-11) did just that. Winning the next three sets: 25-23, 25-20, 25-13. Griffith helped lead the way with 20 digs, 16 assists, 15 kills and one ace as the Cobras booked a ticket to the state tournament for the second straight year.
“It means so much (to get to state),” Griffith said. “It was a dream of mine to go to state with this team and it feels so good.”
Goliad (32-13) came out strong with five straight points to start the first set, but Industrial bounced back, scoring seven of its own to take the lead. The set went back and forth before Goliad scored the final two points to go ahead by one set.
Industrial turned things around in the second set. Although Goliad kept it close, the Cobras led for the majority of the set and were able to win by two to even things up at one set a piece. Industrial kept things up in the third set and while Goliad made a late run, the Cobras were able to withstand it to win 25-22.
Industrial jumped out to a big lead in the third set and held on to win despite a late four point run from Goliad.
“This is how we’ve been playing all season,” said Industrial head coach Kelsey Vasquez. “Our first game we play down and sometimes we can pull that off but not with an opponent like Goliad. But then once we get going, I never have a doubt that these girls are going to finish.”
Goliad will lose two seniors with the season ending, Brooke Yanta and Ashlyn Davis.
“Those two have been tremendous leaders to this program. They’ve stuck it out for four years, volleyball isn’t an easy sport,” said Goliad head coach Jess Odem. “It comes with a lot of tough workouts and quick movements and fast thinking, but they have been here for the entire team this whole season and they’ve had great leadership.”
Industial is headed to the Culwell Center in Garland. The Cobras will play Van Alstyne in the semi final game Thursday at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m.
“We just have to continue doing what we have been doing,” Vasquez said. “We just have to keep playing, hopefully we can take that first set instead of waiting until the end but I’m confident in this group and what they can do.”
As a Texas native I am so happy to be joining the Advocate staff and be staying in my home state. In May, 2019 I graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Journalism. I love to use the medium of sports to tell peoples stories.
