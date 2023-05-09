VANDERBILT — Some days seniors Tanner Woodring, Kyleigh Matula and Brooke Warzecha, and sophomore Caleb Matula can be found at Cobra Field.
Other days Woodring and Warzecha will be at Lone Star Pole Vault in New Braunfels, and the Matulas will be at the Vault Barn near Woodsboro.
But the Industrial teammates will be together at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin on Thursday for the pole vault competition in the UIL Class 3A state track & field meet.
Woodring and Caleb Matula qualified by finishing first and second, respectively, at the Region IV meet.
Kyleigh Matula finished second at the regional meet, and Warzecha was third and earned the wild card for the state meet.
Woodring cleared a personal best of 16-feet, 5 inches at the regional meet.
“I wasn’t expecting to PR,” Woodring said. “But I was on the right pole and had the right conditions and it happened to happen.”
Woodring, who will vault at the Air Force Academy next season, finished second at last year’s state meet with a vault of 15-9 and comes into this year’s meet as the top seed.
“Austin has never really intimidated me too much,” said Woodring, who vaulted at the Texas Relays earlier this season. “If I have any jitters, they’re gone by the first vault. You just prepare. All you can do is prepare.”
Kyleigh Matula has been trying to rebound from a broken back she suffered in July.
Matula cleared 11-feet at the regional meet, which is not far off from her personal-best of 11-6.
“I still feel like I’m coming back,” said Matula, who will vault at Angelo State next season. “I hit a mental hurdle at the UH meet. The past month and a half, it’s been like getting over that and doing these drills to get over that. I feel like regional was a good meet where I finally got back to where I want to be, so now things are starting to look up.”
Warzecha, who plans to study biomedical science at Texas A&M, matched her personal best of 11 feet at the regional meet and was relieved to earn another chance to vault.
“I was pleased with the way I vaulted at regional, especially with the crosswind,” she said. “I matched my PR. I had hoped to make a new one, but that’s what I’ll go for at state.”
Caleb Matula decided to join his sister at the Vault Barn before his freshman year.
He has made great progress despite having surgery at the age of 5 to correct a club foot that doesn’t allow him to point his right foot.
“My run does get off some,” said Matula, who cleared a personal best of 13-3 at the regional meet. “If my run’s on, it’s pretty fine after that.”
Woodring and Caleb Matula, who is seeded ninth, will vault at 9 a.m. Kyleigh Matula and Warzecha, who are in a four-way tie for the third seed, will vault at 11 a.m.
The teammates won’t have to look far for encouragement.
“That’s one of those things I love about pole vaulting,” Kyleigh Matula said. “It’s one of those sports where everybody supports everybody. It’s state, it’s huge, it’s a big deal, but also, it’s relaxed. Everybody’s calm and as long as you’re chill about it, then there’s not as much pressure and you can go and perform as well as you want to.”