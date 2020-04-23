Allie Eschenburg and the Industrial volleyball team created lots of memories for players, coaches and the Vanderbilt community last November.
The Cobras won the District 28-3A championship, overcame Bushland in the state semifinal and swept Van Alstyne in the championship match to capture the school’s first ever state title.
“We had a rough start and we actually had people telling us we wouldn’t make it far,” Eschenburg said. “It made us more determined and once we made it to state, we knew we had to fight hard.”
With every state championship comes a championship celebration.
Industrial was in the process of planning a ring ceremony before the COVID-19 outbreak in Texas.
With social distancing rules in effect and school canceled until the fall, the players and coaches took matters into their own hands.
“I asked them if they wanted to wait or if they wanted a ceremony,” said Industrial coach Kelsey Vasquez. “The kids wanted to get together and it was exciting. Their parents brought them and they stopped to take pictures with their championship rings.”
Players, parents and coaches reunited briefly by meeting at the high school for a drive by ceremony on April 13.
Each player picked up their ring from Vasquez before posing for a photo in their cars.
“It was really awkward because we could just say hi to each other while keeping our distance,” Vasquez said. “Some of the girls showed up with their parents, and they couldn’t really see each other. But it was good to see them. It was just a really quick ‘hi, bye and stay safe.’”
“I was excited to open it and see the ring in person,” Eschenburg added. “We had seen a few pictures when coach ordered them. When we finally saw them, it had our name on it.”
Eschenburg, a junior libero, said she’s kept in touch with her teammates by using Zoom and other social media platforms.
When looking back at last season, she’ll never forget how much the senior class meant to her.
“They were big role models and they were the sweetest,” she said. “It makes me want to be like them. They would help you when you need help or when you need to have a talk. They were always positive and never rude.”
The Cobras will graduate two seniors in Class 3A state MVP/Victoria Advocate MVP Kylann Griffith and Rachel Spacek.
Seven seniors are set to be on the roster next season.
The UIL, which canceled all remaining spring activities and state championships last week, have not announced any plans for fall sports.
Eschenburg hopes all will be normal when the new season rolls around.
After all, it will be her senior year.
“There’s a lot of us moving up to be seniors and we all want to be like our seniors from this year,” she said. “We will have big shoes to fill.”
Vasquez, who led the Cobras to a 38-11 record in her first season, hopes everyone will take lessons from the virus.
“I know we couldn’t have our ideal ceremony or banquet that we were wanting, but right now we will count our blessings at home with family,” she said. “Let’s all do our part and stay home and hopefully we can celebrate these rings when it is all over.”
