EL MATON —Ashton Garza rushed for three touchdowns to help Industrial overcome a first quarter deficit to beat Tidehaven 42-22 on Friday at Delvin L. Taska Stadium.
Industrial moves to 3-1 while Tidehaven falls to 2-2.
After falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter, Industrial rattled off 28 unanswered points, including a 36-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Ben Cone.
Industrial beat Boling 29-27 in Week 3 when Ashton Garza found Taylor McCrory in the final 30 seconds for a 19-yard completion and the winning touchdown.
The Tigers won their previous two games, including a 30-6 victory over Matagorda County foe Palacios last week.
Garza threw for 240 yards in Week 2 and the Cobras wanted to build on that in Week 3.
Tidehaven's Joseph Dodds had rushed for 547 yards and four touchdowns before Friday and the Tigers were averaging 425 yards per game.