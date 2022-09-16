Industrial vs. Tidehaven football
Industrial's Ashton Garza (7) tried to evade a Tidehaven defender during a non-district game on Friday at Delvin L. Taska Stadium in El Maton.

 Sam Fowler | sfowler@vicad.com

EL MATON —Ashton Garza rushed for three touchdowns to help Industrial overcome a first quarter deficit to beat Tidehaven 42-22 on Friday at Delvin L. Taska Stadium.

Industrial moves to 3-1 while Tidehaven falls to 2-2.

After falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter, Industrial rattled off 28 unanswered points, including a 36-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Ben Cone.

Industrial beat Boling 29-27 in Week 3 when Ashton Garza found Taylor McCrory in the final 30 seconds for a 19-yard completion and the winning touchdown.

The Tigers won their previous two games, including a 30-6 victory over Matagorda County foe Palacios last week.

Garza threw for 240 yards in Week 2 and the Cobras wanted to build on that in Week 3.

Tidehaven's Joseph Dodds had rushed for 547 yards and four touchdowns before Friday and the Tigers were averaging 425 yards per game.

Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.

Assistant Sports Editor

Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.