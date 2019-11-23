KARNES CITY — Any concerns over whether Industrial would be ready for its Class 3A, Division I area playoff game were quickly erased.
Industrial coach Jamie Dixon noticed a good vibe about the Cobras before they took the field.
“We could feel it in the pregame,” Dixon said. “Our kids were ready to go. Even our trainer told me she noticed they were ready to play.”
Industrial’s energy carried into the game and it rolled to a 41-7 win over Marion on Friday night at Poss Johnson Field.
The Cobras moved to 11-1 and advanced to the regional round against Columbus, a 21-16 winner over Universal City Randolph.
The regional game has been scheduled for noon Friday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
“We’re playing well right now,” Dixon said. “I have to give credit to coach (Craig) Nairn and all the coaches. They have done a great job.”
Industrial led 20-0 at halftime and 27-0 by the end of the third quarter.
Quarterback Karston Wimberley passed for 84 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown.
Matthew Davis rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown, and caught two passes for 52 yards and a touchdown.
Kael Estes and Jackson Fluitt also scored rushing touchdowns for the Cobras.
The Industrial defense limited the Bulldogs (8-4) to 25 yards rushing.
The Cobras also scored on defense as Kaleb Figirova intercepted a pass and returned it 63 yards for a touchdown.
After the game, Dixon left for Garland where he watched the Industrial volleyball team win the state championship on Saturday.
