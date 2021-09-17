EL MATON — Industrial was looking to make its final adjustments as it closed out its non-district schedule at Tidehaven on Friday.
After Week 2's loss at home to Hallettsville, the Cobras were looking to make it two wins in a row and regain some momentum before district play started.
Industrial's offense was on display against the Tigers, both on the ground and through the air, as the Cobras came away with the 45-10 win over Tidehaven.
"We were definitely working on our passing game and working up front with alignments," said Industrial quarterback Matthew Davis. "We've had some trouble but we came out very well and we've just got to keep going forward into district."
Davis got the night started with a 71-yard rushing touchdown on the second play from scrimmage.
He would finish the night with six carries, 109 yards, two touchdowns and go 12-of-19 passing for 214 yards and two touchdowns, both to wide receiver Mason Roe.
Davis' performance helped give Industrial (3-1) a 31-0 lead at halftime.
"Our linemen were working their tails off upfront where we were able to get a push and just keep pounding it with our running game," Davis said. "Sometimes they played a good defense on our pass so we just turned around and kept running the ball."
The Cobras' — ranked No. 7 in Class 3A, Division I — rushing offense finished the night with 220 yards and four touchdowns, Davis' two and one from Clearence Hosey and Clay Martin each.
Tidehaven (2-2) almost canceled the game due to Hurricane Nicholas impacting its training schedule, but head coach David Lucio opted to play the game.
However, the Tigers got off to rough start when quarterback Logan Crow, the team's leading rusher, strained a leg muscle during warmups.
On top of that, Tidehaven was shorthanded in experience as a result of playing 10 sophomores and starting nine.
"There was just a bunch of circumstances that didn't allow us to perform like we could," Lucio said. "That being said, I liked what I saw from a lot of them there. My quarterback, he had to play with one leg tonight and we were still able to move the ball for the most part."
Tidehaven almost scored on its opening drive but Crow was stopped on 4th & Goal from the 1-yard line.
"They came out. We weren't really ready for it, but we got things together," said Industrial safety Kaleb Figirova. "We shut them down. They lost momentum and that's whenever we just took over."
The Tigers would not score until Crow's 4-yard touchdown pass to Connor Claxton to open the second half.
Tidehaven wide receiver Joshua Dodds was one of the sophomores who shined for the Tigers.
He led the Tigers with 140 rushing yards on 16 carries and caught four passes for 74 yards.
"For our sophomores to go out there and make some plays they did, it's exciting as far as the future," Lucio said. "I just wish we could have been a little more healthier and made more of a game of this."
Industrial opens District 15-3A, Division I play at Mathis, with the players motivated to go for the three-peat.
"Most definitely," Figirova said. "We're ready to make a three-peat happen again in district and just make it happen."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.