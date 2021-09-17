EL MATON — Industrial was looking to make it two wins in a row after losing at home to Hallettsville in Week 2.
Playing at Tidehaven in their final non-district game, the Cobras — ranked No. 7 in Class 3A, Division I — took care of business, pulling away from the Tigers early in a 45-10 win.
Industrial quarterback Matthew Davis opened the scoring with a 71-yard touchdown run on the second play from scrimmage. He finished with two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdown to Mason Roe.
Clearence Hosey and Clay Martin added a rushing touchdown each.
Logan Crow's 4-yard touchdown pass to Connor Claxton and Alex Cisneros' 33-yard field goal were all the scoring Tidehaven could produce.
Industrial opens District 15-5A, Division I play at Mathis on Friday. Tidehaven hosts Flatonia in a non-district game.
For a full recap of Friday's game between the Cobras and Tigers, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition or Advosports.com.
