VANDERBILT — When a group has been playing together for 10 years, they always know where to pass the ball.
Industrial used a flurry of quick, transition passes and sometimes no-look passes to jump out to a quick lead in their District 28-3A boys basketball game against Yoakum.
The Cobras had three players reach double digits scoring and never trailed in their 51-17 victory.
"We try to do those passes as much as we can," said senior forward Devin Barr. "We just get a feel for them in the game so it comes natural. We try to stretch the floor as much as we can and get some easy shots up."
Barr led the Cobras with 14 points, followed by senior power forward Kael Estes and junior guard Mason Roe with 11 and 10, respectively.
Roe scored the first basket of the game and along with Estes, led numerous fast breaks.
Industrial (13-3, 7-0) was able to create turnovers from the get go and led 15-3 after the first quarter.
"We've got a good team," said Industrial head coach Rusty Roe. "They like playing basketball with each other and we've got a good core and we've got a good bench that comes in and gets after it too. We're a seasoned team and we've got a lot of experience."
Industrial was able to use its bench in every quarter, subbing out the five starters all at once each time. Even with the subs on the floor, Industrial maintained its lead every time and stifled the Yoakum offense.
Yoakum struggled to make shots early and could not cut into the Cobras lead.
Jayden Jones and Luke Adamek had the only points for the Bulldogs in the first half as Industrial led 28-8 at halftime.
"It's good that we can have a lot of trust in our bench," Barr said. "They can get some time in there too so in the playoffs we can have bigger runs."
In the second half, Industrial continued its offensive attack.
The Cobras continued using fast, creative passes that Yoakum struggled to defend. While on the opposite side, the Bulldogs struggled to score.
Yoakum was held to one point in the third quarter, and did not score a field goal until Conner Ratcliff hit a pair of 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter.
Industrial's lead had stretched to 30 points before it won by 34 points.
"We just wanted to come out, play some good basketball," Estes said, "pass it around, get some good shots of and come out with the dub."
"We're always together, we play together, we fight together, it's a brotherhood," Mason Roe said.
This game comes in a week where Industrial had a game against Columbus postponed due to COVID, one of a handful of postponements.
Moving forward, Industrial is still trying to get its players in shape for a deep playoff run.
"I think we just need to keep working," Rusty Roe said. "We get after it in practice and we get after it in games. We try to get conditioning in games like this where we're still working on what we need to do later."
DISTRICT 28-3A
Industrial 51, Yoakum 17
Points: (I) Devin Barr 14, Kael Estes 11, Mason Roe 10, Parker Blackwell 6, Carson Kolb 3, Seth Schroeder 3, Chace Thigpen 2, Logan Peterson 2; (Y) Conner Ratcliff 7, Jayden Jones 6, Clayton Quinney 2, Luke Adamek 2
Halftime: Industrial 45-9. 3-pointers: Ratcliff 2, Jones 2, Estes, Kolb, Schroeder. Records: Yoakum 4-4 in district; Industrial 13-3, 7-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.