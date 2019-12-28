Industrial senior Kylann Griffith was named player of the year and head coach Kelsey Vasquez was named coach of the year on the Class 3A Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Volleyball team released Saturday.
The Cobras, who won the UIL Class 3A state championship in November, also had players named to the first and third teams.
Maddi Stanush and Griffith were first-team selections, while Lauren Williams and Allie Eschenburg were selected to the third team.
Brynlee Hollas from Schulenburg was a second-team selection and Gonzales’ Hayley Sample was selected to the third team.
Earning honorable mention in Class 3A were Ashley Taylor and Abby Wilson from Yoakum and Schulenburg’s Erin Treybig and Julie Guentert.
Earning honorable mention in Class 2A, were Kennedy Koehn from Weimar, Tracelyn Ross from Refugio and Kiley Michalec from Shiner.
Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Volleyball team
CLASS 6A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Brianne Groth, Byron Nelson
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Paige Flickinger, Byron Nelson
FIRST TEAM
Middle blocker: Madision Gilliland, Coppell; Nnedi Okammor, Hebron; Annabelle Smith, Southlake Carroll
Outside hitter: Paige Flickinger, Byron Nelson; Dylan Mayberry, The Woodlands; Ally Batenhorst, Katy Seven Lakes
Setter: Payton Chamberlain, Byron Nelson
Libero: Nia McCardell, Fort Bend Ridge Point
SECOND TEAM
Middle blocker: Amanda Ifeanyi, The Woodlands; Claire Jeter, Fort Bend Ridge Point; Abbie Lane, Weatherford
Outside hitter: Natalie Glenn, Southlake Carroll; Shelby O’Neal, Schertz Clemens; Charitie Luper, Byron Nelson
Setter: Clara Brower, The Woodlands
Libero: Madeline Correa, San Antonio Reagan
THIRD TEAM
Middle blocker: Audry Quesnel, Round Rock Westwood; April Conant, Pearland; Jordyn Williams, Denton Guyer
Outside hitter: Ashley Breu, Schertz Clemens; Lacy Mott, Waxahachie; Canada Buchanan, Schertz Clemens
Setter: Brooke Slusser, Denton Guyer
Libero: Giselle Santini, Byron Nelson
HONORABLE MENTION
Middle blocker: Shaylee Short, Prosper; Zaire Miles, Atascocita; Emma Williams, Brazoswood; Armyni Perales, Bellaire; Morgan Demuth, Mansfield; Katelyn Krienke, Vista Ridge
Outside hitter: Coco Gillett, Bryan; Reagan Rutherford, Fort Bend Ridge Point; Jackie Arrington, Pearland; Zoe Menendez, Round Rock Westwood; Kennedy Stanford, Arlington Lamar; Devan Taylor, Klein; Alicia Hearn, Sachse; Clarke Adams, Bellaire; Tiana Davis, Fort Bend Ridge Point; Hannah Billeter, McKinney Boyd; Hannah Baker, Deer Park; Mia Johnson, Clear Falls; Nyah Anderson, San Antonio Reagen; Paulina Acuna, El Paso Franklin; Sydney Niederhaus, Arlington
Setter: Cassidy Steadman, Schertz Clemens; Kenzie Beckham, Round Rock Westwood; Blakely Montgomery, Clear Falls; Regan Ward, Waxahachie; Piper Boydstun, Oak Ridge; Veronica Guerrero, San Angelo Central
Libero: Darian Markham, McKinney Boyd; Elizabeth Hill, Schertz Clemens; Alyssa Duran, El Paso Franklin; Baylee Whitehead, Waxahachie; Keagan Polk, Southlake Carroll; Julia Neveu, Oak Ridge; Keegan O’Connor, Weatherford
CLASS 5A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Ryan Mitchell, Lucas Lovejoy
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cecily Branschreiber, Lucas Lovejoy
FIRST TEAM
Middle blocker: Makensy Manbeck, Friendswood; Hannah Whittingstall, Alamo Heights; Savannah Kjolhede, Grapevine
Outside hitter: Cecily Branschreiber, Lucas Lovejoy; Ashlyn Svoboda, Friendswood; Samantha Sommerfeld, Pine Tree
Setter: Avery Carlson, Lucas Lovejoy
Libero: Callie Kemohah, Lucas Lovejoy
SECOND TEAM
Middle blocker: Faith Holzhausen, Alamo Heights; Morgan Smith, Manvel; Chloe Rodriguez, Gregory-Portland
Outside hitter: Brianna Ford, Canyon Randall; Kassandra Lerma, Mission Veterans Memorial; Emily Rich, Burleson
Setter: Ashley Jones, Hallsville
Libero: Isabela Dominguez, Mission Veterans Memorial
THIRD TEAM
Middle blocker: Avery Cole, Cedar Park; Gloria Guerin, CC Flour Bluff; Erika Williams, Kingwood Park
Outside hitter: Zoe Parker, Canyon Randall; Alexis Williams, Shadow Creek; Elli Jonke, Lucas Lovejoy
Setter: Tori Weatherley, Friendswood
Libero: Emily Ah Leong, Boswell
HONORABLE MENTION
Middle blocker: Alia Williams, Kingwood Park; Camryn Jones, Gregory-Portland; Sarah Lankford, Barbers Hill; Payton Bell, Granbury; Malaeka Wilson, Pine Tree; Brionna Warren, College Station; Jordan McAda, Boswell; Zanobia Willis, Red Oak; Hannah McCreight, Northwest; Brianna Barch, Princeton
Outside hitter: Avery Rosenblum, Alamo Heights; Aryn Johnson, Manvel; Makenna Miller, Northwest; Isabela Moore, Burleson; Hailey Hunt, Red Oak; Libby Overmyer, Kingwood Park; Kylie Wickley, Alamo Heights; Brielle Warren, College Station; Riley Mercer, Alamo Heights; Maya Duckworth, Birdville; Sadie Washburn, Sulphur Springs; Sutton Springer, A&M Consolidated; Taylor Thomas, Denton
Setter: Sydney McCorkle, A&M Consolidated; Ruthie Forson, Lake Dallas; Ruby O’Brien, Alamo Heights; Peyton Hammack, Sulphur Springs; Samantha Kuzma, Gregory-Portland; Kaley Brubaker, Saginaw
Libero: Ella Sanders, Alamo Heights; Ellie Davis, Red Oak; Maya Joseph, Grapevine; Hannah Barry, Pine Tree; Kate Georgiades, College Station
CLASS 4A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Sydney Gotcher, Lamar Fulshear
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ellie Echter, Lamar Fulshear
FIRST TEAM
Middle blocker: Braden Bossier, Fairfield; Cami Hicks, Carthage; Taytum Stow, Hereford
Outside hitter: Allie Echtor, Fulshear; Alexis DaCosta, Fulshear; Darcy Dodd, Hereford
Setter: Kristen Stewart, Carthage
Libero: Ava Underwood, Fulshear
SECOND TEAM
Middle blocker: Brooke Ashcraft, Robinson; Landri Withers, Stephenville; Elizabeth See, Caldwell
Outside hitter: Maddie Pyles, Kennedale; Faith Kruebbe, Carthage; Mackenzie Morgan, Bellville
Setter: Rainey Aven, Hereford
Libero: Chesney Baker, Carthage
THIRD TEAM
Middle blocker: Lauren Douglas, Ingleside; Shayla Arthur, Palestine; Hayley Sample, Gonzales
Outside hitter: Bryley Steinhilber, Kennedale; Becca Heinrich, La Grange; Sara McKeethan, Bullard
Setter: Brooklyn DaCosta, Fulsher
Libero: Tatum Pavey, Kennedale
HONORABLE MENTION
Middle blocker: Zoe Winford, Community; Brina Jones, Wimberley; Lainey Taylor, Salado; Madelyn Wallace, La Vernia; Chelsea Perry, Little Cypress-Mauriceville; Haylee Jordan, Gilmer; Skylar Savage, Van; Ann Mills, Henderson; Alee McClendon, Stephenville; Madyson Tate, Gilmer; Brynn Baker, Lumberton; Madelynn Cravens, Snyder
Outside hitter: McKenna Zett, Carthage; Landry Rogers, Salado; Reese Fetty, Farmersville; Heather Craig, Henderson; Jasmine Nelson, Boerne; Macy Rucker,Van; Abbie Tuyo Lorena; Meghan Stiefer, La Vernia; Kelly Helms, Navarro; Emma Thomas, Sinton
Setter: Ashley Riffe, Canton; Kennedy Cavin, Caldwell; Lillian Rychlik, Kennedale
Libero: Carolyn Burch, Navarro; Haley Flores, Lorena; Jenna Kuligowski, China Spring
CLASS 3A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Kelsey Vasquez, Vanderbilt Industrial
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kylann Griffith, Vanderbilt Industrial
FIRST TEAM
Middle blocker: Maddi Stanush, Industrial; Addyson Tiffin, Bushland; Bailey Thomas, Mount Vernon
Outside hitter: Kylann Griffith, Industrial; Chloe Cook, Central Heights; Essence Allen, Tatum
Setter: Micah Welch, Van Alstyne
Libero: Lindi Boling, Van Alstyne
SECOND TEAM
Middle blocker: Samantha Moore, Van Alstyne; Macy Sweat, Lexington; Kyndal Bohnert, Anderson-Shiro
Outside hitter: Shelby Ray, Lexington; Sam Bell, Sabine; Brynlee Hollas, Schulenburg
Setter: Jacee Childers, Gunter
Libero: Berrilyn Boydston, Bushland
THIRD TEAM
Middle blocker: Sabrina Tuerck, Rogers; McKenna Novicke, East Bernard; Helene Bolton, Diboll
Outside hitter: Bethany Gilbreath, Gunter; Lauren Williams, Industrial; Emily Mixon, Woodville
Setter: Ansley Sims, Bushland
Libero: Allie Eschenburg, Industrial
HONORABLE MENTION
Middle blocker: Sha’Mya Glenn, Elysian Fields; Kinzee Settles, Harmony; Alysa Hall, White Oak; Tamiya Smith, New Boston; Ashley Taylor, Yoakum; Abby Wilson, Leonard; Carleigh Reeves, New Boston; Aubree McCann, Sabine; Alexis Tippit, Troy; Hannah Jordan, Eastland
Outside hitter: Lexi Baker, White Oak; Mikinzi Cantrell, Sabine; Valerie Young, Van Alstyne; Harley Kreck, Rains; Graycee Mosley, Troy; Jessie Steele, Brock; Kylie Phillips, Wall; Mollie Dittmar, Buffalo; Abby Ervin, Ore City; Reese Griffin, Elysian Fields; Mya Wilson, Commerce; Kenzie Smith, Edgewood; Averee Kleinhans, Nocona; Delaney Pellegrini, Boyd; Ava Tanner, Brock; Ashley Lyne, London
Setter: Sierrah Richter, Sabine; Laney Dale, Brock; Erin Treybig, Schulenburg
Libero: Kealey Dent, Brock; Jayda Argumon, Woodville; Macy Weeks, White Oak; Julie Guentert, Schulenburg; Grace Patschke, Lexington; Raeven Harris, Sonora; Kamryn Frenzel, Boyd; Skyie Middlebrook, Waskom
CLASS 2A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jeff Coker, Crawford
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Anne Williams, Crawford
FIRST TEAM
Middle blocker: Zoe Fry, Sanford-Fritch; Sarah Grace Merry, Leon; Ana Maddox, Crawford
Outside hitter: Anne Williams, Crawford; Kyndal Coufal, Burton; Tara Goolsby, Leon
Setter: Lexi Moody, Crawford
Libero: Peyton Elmore, Crawford
SECOND TEAM
Middle blocker: Cheyanne Bluntson, Burton; Caroline Richmond, Leon; Tatum Nevill, Iola
Outside hitter: Landri Leschber, Thorndale; Jordan Dewberry, Wink; Lexie Martin, Collinsville
Setter: Alex Countouriotis, Burtn
Libero: Jenna McDougald, Iola
THIRD TEAM
Middle blocker: Miranda Mize, Beckille; Jonnah Smith, Wink; Airikah Pippins, Big Sandy
Outside hitter: Hannah Foster, Wink; Kora Pennartz, Windthorst; Cadence Hoyle, Iola
Setter: Lyndsie McGride, Bremond
Libero: Gracie Cavin, Collinsville
HONORABLE MENTON
Middle blocker: Taylor Nevill, Iola; Regan Smithwick, Miles; Talli Millican, Harper; Kennedy Koehn, Weimar; Madi Smith, Thorndale; Taylor Westerfield, Crawford; Tracelyn Ross, Refugio; Kinsley Rivers, Beckville; Shayla Gallagher, Union Grove
Outside hitter: Gracie Green, Harper; Tycie Lange, Miles; Gracie Jenison, Big Sandy; Peyton Turner, Linden-Kildare; Kinsley Fuller, Frost; Skyler Brooks, Miles; K’Lynn O’Shields, Hawley; Caitlin Crow, Hawley; Nevaeh Rodriguez, Amarillo Highland Park; Kasi Jones, Union Grove; Allison Baker, Beckville; Riley Krenek, Thrall; Callie Koenig, Harper; Chyler Ponder, Big Sandy
Setter: Carrie Johnson, Collinsville; Kyndall Gardino, Wink; Jordan Robinson, Leon
Libero: Kiley Michalec, Shiner; Michaela Wilke, Burton; Emma Eschberger, Miles; Emma Patterson, Amarillo Highland Park
CLASS 1A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Morgan Roberson, Neches
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kacie Kimbrough, Neches
FIRST TEAM
Middle blocker: Kacie Kimbrough, Neches; Brooke Schobel, Round Top-Carmine; Jillian Shaw, Leverett’s Chapel
Outside hitter: Megan Krause, Round Top-Carmine; Brooklyn Jaeger, Fayetteville; Emma Rodriguez, Blum
Setter: Emily Hill, Neches
Libero: Hayeli Quistian, Neches
SECOND TEAM
Middle blocker: Bailey Dawson, Water Valley; Victoria Carter, D’Hanis; Kalysta Minton-Holland, Water Valley
Outside hitter: Raegan Hill, Neches; Elixia Davis, Bronte; Chesney Baker, Water Valley
Setter: Katie Eilers, Round Top-Carmine
Libero: Alex Mitcham, Union Hill
THIRD TEAM
Middleblocker: Lexi Rogers, Neches; Kelsey Lunbeck, Round Top-Carmine; Kylie Sanders, Blum
Outside hitter: Kourtney Mannix, Neches; Shelby Roof, Prairie View; Michelle Jamaica, Leverett’s Chapel
Setter: Landry Wied, Fayetteville
Libero: Bayley Ward, Round Top-Carmine
HONORABLE MENTION
Middle blocker: Briana Edwards, Union Hill; Nayeli Lopez, Perrin Whitt; Shaelyn Nuckles, D’Hanis; Karissa Cervenka, Bronte
Outside hitter: Ilse Saline ,Round Top-Carmine; Kirstyn Greebon, Water Valley; Megan Arismendez, Klondike; Alexis Hudgen, Round Top-Carmine; Emma Jones, Blum
Setter: Carlee Sims, Water Valley
Libero: Jackie Titus, Fayetteville; Hailey Winkler, Prairie View; Searra Powell, Bronte
