VANDERBILT — The next play is the most important, as Industrial coach Craig Nairn learned during his time at Flour Bluff.
After taking a 16-14 lead over Goliad on Friday with 5:45 left in the fourth quarter on a safety by Dylan Rerich, Industrial quarterback Ashton Garza fumbled — the Cobras’ fifth turnover of the game — and Goliad sophomore linebacker scooped it up for a 59-yard touchdown with the ensuing 2-point conversion putting the Tigers up a touchdown with under five minutes left.
Garza and Industrial didn’t panic, and engineered a seven-play, 59-yard drive in which Garza found Clearance Hosey for the go-ahead 27-yard touchdown with 1:47 left in the game to win the District 15-3A, Division I opener 23-22.
“Immediately, I want to thank our defensive coordinator (Alan Fellers) for doing a heck of a job,” Nairn said. “To have five turnovers and not get blown out of the building is impressive.”
Hosey knew the ball was going to be thrown to him on the winning drive.
“Coach pulled me out and said, ‘We’re fixin’ to run this play in a little bit. So go get a drink and get ready,’” Hosey said.
Garza’s two touchdown passes to Hosey and Braxton Warren helped dull the feeling from two interceptions thrown in the game. The junior finished the night 10 of 19 passing for 144 yards.
He completed each of his two passing attempts on the final drive, and was 5 of 5 for 107 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter for the Cobras (4-1, 1-0).
“We can’t do anything about the fumble and scoop-and-score,” Nairn said. “All we can do is go score ourselves. We’ve got some moxie. We’re gonna come out here and we’re not gonna quit until it’s over.”
Still, Industrial needed one more stop from its defense which held Goliad (3-2, 0-1) to 209 yards of total offense.
Senior quarterback JP Reyes worked a 10-play, 53-yard drive to get the Tigers to Industrial’s 22-yard line. However, Industrial forced him into four straight incompletions to seal the one-point win.
“We just had to find what we really needed — big plays and big team moments, really,” Rerich said. “We had to all come together and we all had to realize that it was a big moment, and we had to make the most of it.”
Reyes had done what he was supposed to by commanding the Tigers’ Slot-T offense early on. It helped set up touchdown runs of 14 and 4 yards by Joseph Council to put Goliad up 14-0 in the first quarter.
Reyes finished the game 7 of 16 passing for 92 yards with an interception.
“His leadership is huge,” said Goliad coach Kevin Salazar. “He’s a coach’s kid and he’s a coach on and off the field. He’s a leader of our offense. We’ve been able to work on doing multiple things and I think that showed a little bit with what he was able to do later on in the game.”
The Tigers only scored twice off their five takeaways in part to poor field position.
Warren’s fumble was recovered at the 1 and Demetrius Steptoe’s interception was ruled at the 1 after catching Garza’s pass 7 yards in the end zone. A 15-yard penalty moved the Tigers to their own 16.
“The field position off those two turnovers were tough because we were at the 1-inch line or half-yard line,” Salazar said. “We’re gonna preach turnovers, but the thing is we’ve got to help ourselves.”