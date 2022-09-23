VANDERBILT — Ashton Garza found Clearance Hosey for a 27-yard touchdown pass in the final two minutes to lift Industrial to a 23-22 win over Goliad to open District 15-3A, Division I play.
Goliad (3-2, 0-1) forced five turnovers, but Industrial (4-1, 1-0) was able to limit the Tigers to two scores.
Joseph Council had touchdown runs of 14 and 4 yards as Goliad leaned on two forced turnovers to lead 14-7 at the half.
Industrial won its previous two games entering Week 5, including a 42-22 win over Tidehaven last week.
Garza rushed for 128 yards and three touchdowns in the game, bringing his season total to five.
Goliad was riding the play of its defense entering Friday, allowing an average of 12.75 points per game with eight sacks and 12 tackles for loss.
The Tigers beat Jourdanton 31-8 in Week 4, handing the Indians their lone loss of the season. Goliad was averaging 401 yards of total offense entering Friday.
Braylon Perry had the team-lead in touchdowns with five this season, all coming on the ground.