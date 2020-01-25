VANDERBILT – Kylann Griffith’s senior season was the culmination of everything she worked for as an Industrial Cobra.
Griffith and her team took home the UIL Class 3A state volleyball championship, the first in school history.
The outside hitter was named the state final MVP as well as being named the Texas Sportswriters Association Player of the Year in Class 3A and the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 1-4A Player of the Year.
Griffith is committed to play beach volleyball at Houston Baptist next season.
She finished her senior season with 511 digs, 496 kills, 476 assists, 61 blocks and 37 aces and ends the year as the 2019 Victoria Advocate Most Valuable Player.
Q: How much did it mean to you to win a state championship?
A: It was awesome. I’ve been hoping for this since my freshman year. Back then, I didn’t understand how big everything was. We got to the regional tournament and it was crazy. But the closer we got and the more time went by, the more I really wanted to win state.
Q: What was it that gave this team the ability to win state after getting so close last year?
A: I think the difference in this year’s team was the experience. We put so much time in and played together a lot. The past couple of years we were just a step away, and I think it really helped us to that we made it to state last year because we had an idea of what was going on.
Q: What did Kelsey Vasquez bring to the program in her first year as head coach?
A: I thought she brought in a lot of good energy and she reminded us of what we did last year and how that could help us this year.
Q: What kind of legacy would you like to leave at Industrial?
A: I hope to have left a pretty big one. To have helped lead this team to win state, and I hope that the team does great next year. But at the same time, they miss just having me around.
Q: Can next year’s group replicate this year’s success even without you there?
A: I think the team has a really good shot next year. They’re only losing two seniors and a lot of them are all in the same grade. They’ve all played together since they were itty-bitty, and they just have this really good connection with each other. Now that they’ve been to state twice and won it, they really know what’s going on and they know what they need to do to get there.
Q: Going forward what are your goals for volleyball?
A: I just hope to keep improving and to be a good presence in college with all of my new teammates.
Q: How would you sum up your four years playing varsity volleyball at Industrial?
A: Awesome. It was so fun just to be able to play with these girls. They’re all my best friends and I’m going to miss them a lot.
