VANDERBILT — Students gathered in the Industrial gym Tuesday morning to witness four of their classmates celebrate their achievements with their families.
Seniors Tanner Woodring, Clearance Hosey, Jacob Repka and Rider Ulloa will have the opportunity to continue their athletic careers on the collegiate level.
“They’re the epitome of what we’re trying to do,” said Industrial athletic director and head football coach Craig Nairn. “They’re hard-working kids who did extra, and it paid off. We’re extremely proud of those guys and hope it spills over to the rest of the group. They see hard work does pay off.”
Woodring will pole vault at the Air Force Academy, and Hosey, Repka and Ulloa will play football at Texas A&M-Kingsville, Hendrix College and Howard Payne University, respectively.
Woodring currently leads the area with a pole vault of 16 feet and plans to compete at this week’s Texas Relays in Austin.
“We did a visit (to the Colorado campus) and know kind of how it works,” Woodring said of what he expects when he arrives at the academy. “They have workouts twice a day for the most part. A lot of the weight training and pole vault training is not too different from what we’re already doing ourselves.
“As far as academics go, it will be more of a time-management thing,” he added. “They have some of the nation’s greatest teachers who are available 24/7 and they’re open to help us.”
Hosey played receiver and defensive back for the Cobras, who advanced to the Class 3A, Division I regional semifinals. He will play in the secondary for the Javelinas
“It went really fast with Kingsville,” he said. “I just really wanted to go and Coach Nairn contacted Kingsville and they started contacting me. I went for my visit and saw how everything operated with all the coaches and met everyone and really liked it.”
Repka played guard at Industrial and will continue to play on the offensive line at Hendrix, which is located in Conway, Arkansas.
“I didn’t think too much of it at first because I didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “But after time, I started to realize that it might be the place for me. I went up for a visit, and I felt like it would be a great place to be. I like the fact that I can make an impact early on.”
Ulloa played soccer until his freshman year when he became the Cobras’ kicker after a tryout.
Howard Payne was impressed with his tape and he committed after visiting the Brownwood campus.
“No, not really,” Ulloa said when asked if the transition from soccer to football was difficult. “Kicking the ball all the time in soccer made it pretty easy for me.”