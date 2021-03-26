Area schools competed in track & field meets Thursday. The following are notable results.
Flatonia Bulldog Relays
Industrial boys won the team title with 228.5 points. Shiner was second with 171.
Industrial's Arturo Maldonado won the 1,600-meter with a time of 5 minutes, 11.04 seconds. Johnathan Garcia won the 3,200 in 11 minutes, 11.88 seconds. Tanner Woodring won the pole vault with a height of 13-6.
Shiner won the girls team title with 205.666 points. Industrial was second with 154.
Shiner's Rylee Vancura won the 400 with a time of one minute, 4.33 seconds. Brooke Palmer won the 100 hurdles in 17.61 seconds. Riley Rainosek won the 300 hurdles in 50.47 seconds. Hallie Herman won the shot put with a distance of 33-5.
Rice Swamp Relays
El Campo boys won the team title with 190 points. La Grange was second with 187 points.
El Campo's Hendrick Hundl won the 110 hurdles in 15.10, the 300 hurdles in 42.09 and the high jump with a height of 6-2.
Rueben Owens won the long jump with a distance of 22-6. Kerry North won the shot put with a distance of 44-0.5. Charles Shorter won the triple jump with a distance of 43-3.
El Campo girls came in second with 117 points. La Grange won the team title with 210 points.
El Campo's Breanna Perez won the 800 in 2:35.34. Jackesha Nichols won the long jump with a mark of 17-8 and the triple jump with a distance of 37-7.5.
Wharton Relays
Edna boys finished second with 127.50 points. Churchill Fulshear won the team title with 212.50 points.
Denzial Edwards won the 110 hurdles in 16.22 and the high jump with a mark of 5-10.
Edna girls won the team title with 182 points. Churchill Fulshear was second with 174.
Shelby Keith won the 100 in 12.57 seconds. Kila Rodas won the 400 1:00.26.
The Cowgirls won the 400 relay in 50.48, and the 800 relay in 1:49.13.
Tiger Relays
Palacios boys won the team title with 174 points. Victoria St. Joseph was second with 107.
Gary Haynes won the long jump with a distance of 20-7. Tanner Lev won the discus with a throw of 118-9. Anthony White won the triple jump with a distance of 40-8.5. Ellian Perez won the shot put with a distance of 43-9.5.
Victoria St. Joseph girls won the team title with 182 points. Tidehaven was second with 121.
Lauren Theriot won the 3,200 in 13:41, and the 1,600 in 6:14.50.
For full results from the area track meets go to advosports.com or VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.