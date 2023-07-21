EL CAMPO — Emotions flooded Industrial major league softball players, coaches and parents on Monday night.
The team had beaten Columbus by one run to claim the Texas East State Little League Championship, the first state title for the entire Industrial Little League program.
“I wasn’t crying, but I (had) happy tears when we won,” said 13-year-old outfielder Aleisa Popp. “My energy was so full I could just play another game, but with the intensity of it I don’t think I could do it.”
Popp and her Industrial teammates will be able to play another game, but this time it will be in Waco for the Little League Softball Southwest Region Tournament. The team’s first game is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday against Texas West.
The games for the entire tournament will either be streamed on ESPN + or the Longhorn Network.
“I’ve been on TV before, but as a whole team, that’s going to be pretty cool for us, because of our little town,” Popp said about the coverage. “It’s pretty cool to be on ESPN.”
After Columbus had beat Industrial to force a winner-take-all final game at state, Industrial scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning after stealing home plate to secure the win.
“They’re all jumping up and down, having a ball on the field after that (state) win, you could really tell how much it meant to them,” Industrial head coach Ray Little said about his team. “The parents were still going crazy over an hour later so it was just an awesome feeling as a coach and as a proud parent.”
For 13-year-old catcher Leighton Hunt, the team’s success can be credited to their relationship with each other.
“I like seeing the bond being built and how we all know each other, and how we’re all really close friends,” she said.
Industrial knows it will have its work cut out on the bigger level. That's why Little brought high school softball players to practice against his team.
"We tried to elevate our competition level so that we know what we need to do to try to elevate our game and be ready," he said. "I'm hoping we play well. I hope the team stays together and picks each other up if we do make mistakes."