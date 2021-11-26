SAN ANTONIO — Industrial scored 21 points in the second quarter and finished with 604 yards of offense in a 38-6 Class 3A, Division I regional semifinal win against San Diego on Friday at Heroes Stadium.
The Cobras improved to 11-2 and advanced to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2005 to play Lago Vista, a 33-28 winner against Edna, at 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio Alamo Stadium.
The Vaqueros conclude their season at 10-2 after advancing to the third round of the playoffs for the first time in program history.
Industrial quarterback Matthew Davis proved to be the difference after passing for 159 yards and two touchdowns.
"They were here last year and they're a seasoned team," said San Diego head coach Bo Ochoa. "With a little bit of experience, you're probably going to have the advantage. They schemed well and hats off to a great Industrial team with coach (Jaime) Dixon. We got away from Vaquero football and we couldn't recover."
Industrial backup quarterback Ashton Garza added two rushing touchdowns on runs of 21 and 42.
Mason Roe and Clearance Hosey each caught touchdown passes in the second quarter from Davis.
Hosey caught five passes for 98 yards Roe finished with four catches for 54 yards.
Rider Ulloa connected on a 32-yard field goal to give Industrial a 31-6 lead in the fourth quarter and Richard Kurtz scored the game's final points on a 32-yard touchdown run.
San Diego's lone touchdown came on a 70-yard fumble return by Mateo Sifuentes in the second quarter.
