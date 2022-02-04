EDNA — Industrial knew it would face an excited crowd when it made the trip to District 28-3A rival Edna on Friday.
The Cobras and Cowboys faithful crowded both sides of Edna's gymnasium as Industrial looked to remain undefeated in District 28-3A.
"It's really high intensity," said Edna's Joshua Muncrief. "It gets a little crazy at times, a little heated, but overall it's a fun environment."
"It's always tough," said Industrial's Mason Roe. "They always come out to play us, like they should. We just practice like we do every time cause we've been doing it since 6th, 7th grade and we've been used to having to deal with pressure like this."
With playoffs all but guaranteed for both sides, each team fought for a win to jockey for district seeding.
Yet Industrial (16-0, 11-0) maintained its perfect record, hitting six 3-pointers to overcome Edna's height advantage in a 53-43 victory.
"We've started shooting a little better in the past couple of weeks," said Industrial coach Rusty Roe. "Our percentage is up, we're getting in basketball shape, our defense is coming back together. So it's just been a process after getting a late start."
Edna (15-11, 7-4) had a five-game winning streak snapped in a loss to Columbus on Tuesday.
The Cowboys wanted to strike early and use the height advantage of seniors Muncrief and Layton Ressman to their advantage, but Industrial was able to counter.
"We were pressing them up a little bit at the beginning," said Edna coach Taylor Torres. "We executed the first play, got on top of them, but they hit threes and they slowly separated themselves."
Roe and Carson Kolb had two 3-pointers each, while Parker Blackwell and Clearence Hosey had one each as the Cobras' long range shots nullified the Cowboys' height advantage.
Roe led the team with 15 points and his his second 3-pointer as the first half expired, giving Industrial a 24-17 halftime lead.
"We just had to outwork them," Mason Roe said. "Height's height. If you have heart you're gonna outwork everything. So we just practiced all week to work and we did that."
Muncrief and Ressman were limited to 10 total points, while Markel Soto led Edna in scoring with 15.
The Cowboys matched Industrial point-for-point in the second half but could not create stops.
Industrial sealed the win with seven made free throws in the fourth quarter as the Cobras prepare to finish the season against Hallettsville on Tuesday and at Columbus on Friday.
"We're practicing to get better every day," Rusty Roe said. "We're not satisfied with what's happened. We're 0-0 going into the next game. We got to keep working to get better so we can put some playoff wins together."
Edna, in third place in district, finishes the season with road games at Yoakum and Rice Consolidated, and at home against Palacios.
"We're gonna continue working," Torres said. "There's several areas we got to continue to get better on. Biggest thing is we got to finish strong and go into the playoffs on a strong motes."
District 28-3A
Industrial 53, Edna 43
Points: (I) Parker Blackwell 5, Logan Peterson 2, Mason Roe 15, Clearence Hosey 11, Cerik Nuells 9, Carson Kolb 6, Cade Thigpen 3; (E) Markel Soto 15, Jaiden Clay 5, Harris 2, Joshua Muncrief 4, Harrison Smiga 3, Kevin Robinson 8, Layton Ressman 6.
Halftime: Industrial 24-17. 3-pointers: Blackwell, Roe 2, Hosey, Kolb 2, Clay, Smiga. Records: Industrial 16-0, 11-0; Edna 15-11, 7-4.
