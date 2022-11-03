GOLIAD — It took a lot for Industrial to make the playoffs.
The Cobras, whose roster features four seniors, endured an eight-match losing streak in the first month of the year and finished in a three-way tie for third place with Edna and Hallettsville in District 25-3A before beating the two teams in a round robin seeding tournament to secure a playoff spot as the three-seed.
“It’s been a long season,” said Industrial head coach Rachel Collins. “It’s been a lot of talking. It’s been a lot of watching film and seeing they’re a good team.”
It took even more for Industrial to outlast Poth in five sets (25-15, 25-16, 16-25, 12-25, 15-11) during Thursday’s Class 3A area round match at the Goliad Events Center.
Senior Maci Nelson’s 11th kill of the match sent the Cobras (21-26) to the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2020 when Poth (23-24) eliminated Industrial.
Industrial will face the Yoakum-Hondo winner at a time, date and location to be determined.
“The only time I’ve ever beaten Poth was my freshman year and we won state,” Nelson said. “So it was just amazing to beat Poth for the last time in my career.”
Nelson picked up three kills and a block in the first set, which Collins wants from her senior outside hitter. She finished with a double-double after also recording 12 digs on the back row for the Cobras.
“She definitely set the pace at the beginning,” Nelson said. “That 10-foot line shot she had, she set the pace for the match and got everybody around her saying, ‘They’re Poth, but we’re Industrial and we can do this.’”
Industrial was able to capitalize on 31 errors by the Pirettes in the first two sets to seize a 2-0 lead. But errors bit the Cobras in the next two sets as they committed 19, and Poth used an 18-2 run to force the fifth set.
The Cobras knew playing clean would be their best opportunity to beat Poth and went on a 33-point error-free streak in the second set.
“The first two sets were amazing. The second two, I think we got comfortable and didn’t play how we needed to,” said senior setter Karys Howard, who had a double-double of 29 assists and 15 digs. “We just had to forget about everything. If we make errors, get over it and move on to the next one.”
Sophomore hitter Cecilia Jalufka returned to the court for the first time this season after missing the previous 46 matches with a wrist injury she suffered last year.
She made an immediate impact, notching five kills in the final three sets.
“When I get on the court, I always do the best I can and make sure to back everybody else up because I know they’ll do the same for me,” Jalufka said.
Nelson hopes Thursday’s win is a good omen with a nod to the 2019 state championship team.
“It feels amazing. It feels the same way it did (in 2019),” she said. “It just means we have to go take care of business in the next round and then the regional tournament.”
Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.