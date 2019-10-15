BLOOMINGTON – Industrial junior Allie Eschenburg isn’t concerned about what she can achieve on her own.
Eschenburg’s only interest is what the Cobras can accomplish together.
“The biggest thing is us playing as a team,” Eschenburg said. “We want to keep winning from here on out and do our best in every game.”
Eschenburg and first-place Industrial showed off their teamwork and continued their winning ways by sweeping Bloomington 25-8, 25-11, 25-18 in a District 28-3A match on Tuesday night at the Bobcat Dome.
The Cobras improved to 9-1 in district with four games left in the regular season.
“We play as a team and even when we get down, we stay up and talk to each other,” said Eschenburg, who finished with 14 digs, 5 assists and 1 ace. “We all get along and hang out a lot. It helps getting along with your teammates.”
Industrial first-year coach Kelsey Vasquez credits the team’s practices and chemistry for its success.
Vasquez said it’s been a nonstop grind over the past two months.
“We’ve been practicing everyday for two months,” Vasquez said. “I know when playoffs hit, these girls are going to have a different kind of energy.”
Industrial got off to a quick start against the LadyCats. The Cobras dominated the first set, but Bloomington showed promise in the second and third sets.
The LadyCats put together a 5-0 run to come within five points in the second set and even grabbed their first lead at 13-12 on a kill by Hailey Martinez in the third set.
“We’ve been struggling this year but my girls are working hard and improving,” said Bloomington coach Cynthia Clark. “I have a lot of young players and I’m looking forward to them improving next season.”
The Cobras were led by Kylann Griffith, who finished with a game-high 13 kills, 11 assists, 11 digs and 3 aces. Madison Stanush and Lauren Williams combined for 20 kills, 22 assists and 13 digs.
Bloomington was led by Alanah Ventroy and Martinez, who combined for 13 kills and 12 digs.
“I think this completion is great for them,” Clark said of the district competition. “I think it’s only going to make them better players in the future.”
Bloomington continues district play Friday against Edna, while the Cobras play Columbus.
“We want good competition,” Vasquez said. “I’m grateful we have competition so we are more prepared. We expect to win every single game from here on out with four games left.”
District 28-3A
Industrial 3, Bloomington 0
Industrial 25 25 25
Bloomington 8 11 18
Highlights: (I) Abigail Pfuhl 1 kill, 1 dig; Allie Eschenberg 5 assists, 14 digs, 1 ace; Kylann Griffith 11 assists, 13 kills, 11 digs, 3 aces; Landry Payne 1 assist, 4 digs; Lauren Williams 22 assists, 9 kills, 11 digs, 5 aces; Avery Baker 2 kills, 2 digs; Ky Kusak 2 kills, 2 digs; Maci Nelson 3 kills; Maddison Stanush 11 kills, 2 digs; Rachel Spacek 1 kill, 1 dig; Katelynn Stout 11 digs, 3 aces; Shelby Chreene 3 digs. (B) Makayla Hernandez 16 digs; Alanah Ventroy 7 kills, 2 blocks, Emily Ortiz 3 kills, 16 digs, 1 Aces 1 assists; A. Castro 3 kills, 10 digs, 4 assists; Viviana Gomez 7 digs , 4 assist; Hailey Martinez 6 kills, 12 digs; Jasmine Diaz 24 digs; A. Salinas 16 digs. Records: Industrial 9-1; Bloomington 2-8 District 28-3A.
