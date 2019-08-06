PORT LAVACA – The scene was all too familiar when Industrial coach Kelsey Vasquez and Calhoun coach Jenna Buzek arrived for their match on Tuesday night at the Calhoun gym.
Vasquez was returning to Calhoun where she coached the junior varsity for six seasons.
Buzek was coaching against the team she coached the past four years.
“It was good seeing the girls,” Vasquez said. “It was kind of sad and bittersweet, but I wish them well. I know Jenna is going to do a good job.”
Vasquez and her new team made the most of their season opener by defeating St. Joseph 28-26, 19-25, 25-21, 25-17 and Calhoun 25-16, 25-20, 25-17.
Kylann Griffith and Maddison Stanush led the Cobras with a combined 16 kills, while Lauren Williams finished with six kills.
Allie Eschenberg totaled 22 digs.
“It was really nice,” said Griffith, who also had four blocks. “I was a little nervous coming into this game but when we all got on the court, we started to click. It felt really good.” The Sandies fell to St. Joseph before coming up short against Industrial.
Cayori Williams finished with seven kills to lead Calhoun.
“There were so many good things and overall, you have to look at the positives,” Buzek said. “Yes, it was different playing Industrial but these girls don’t have that history, I do.”
Buzek watched her former team run away with a 25-16 win in the first set and close the second set on a 8-2 run.
“There’s a lot of things we need to work on which is exciting,” Buzek said. “We just need to figure out the kinks that kept us down. We just need to overcome those hurdles.”
The Cobras continue non-district play at the Colombus tournament this weekend.
“We want to keep working hard in the preseason so we’re ready for district,” Vasquez said. “To come in and beat two 5A schools to start the season was pretty awesome.”
Calhoun continues non-district play against Rockport and Floresville.
“It’s preseason for a reason,” Buzek said. “We haven’t had practice in two days so I’m happy to finally get a practice in to fix the little things and get better.”
Industrial 3, Calhoun 0
Industrial 25 25 25
Calhoun 16 20 17
Highlights: (I) Lauren Williams 6 kills, 3 blocks, 16 digs; Kylann Griffith 7 kills, 4 blocks; Maddison Stanush 9 kills, 4 blocks; Allie Eschenberg 22 digs. (C) Cayori Williams 7 kills, 2 digs; Jacy Hroch 5 kills; Paige Weaver 13 digs; Reggie Frederick 15 digs. Records: Industrial 2-0; Calhoun 0-2.
