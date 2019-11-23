GARLAND — Kylann Griffith had spent her high school volleyball career in search of one thing.
A state championship.
As a freshman, Griffith and Industrial were bounced from the regional tournament. As a sophomore, the team suffered the same fate. Last year as a junior, the Cobras made it to the UIL Class 3A state tournament but fell in the semifinals.
“I’ve always been one step away,” Griffith said. “This is what I’ve wanted since my freshman year. As a freshman and sophomore, we got knocked out of the regionals, last year we got knocked out in the semifinals. I just wanted the chance to get back here, and this year it just finally all came together.”
Industrial and Griffith made it a step further this season after defeating Bushland in the semifinals and sweeping Van Alstyne 25-22, 25-21, 25-22 on Saturday afternoon in the state final at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.
It was the first volleyball state championship for Industrial in school history.
“It’s so cool to be able to say theres nothing else we could do,” said Industrial senior Rachel Spacek. “We’ve won everything, we have played in every type of game you can play in and we’ve won. To make it all the way here is surreal.”
It was a close set throughout the first. Van Alstyne held the lead early, but Industrial (38-11) came back to take it.
Winning the first set was something the Cobras had emphasized after losing the first set in both the regional finals and the state semifinals.
“They had much more confidence today coming out on that court,” said Industrial head coach Kelsey Vasquez. “I think the experience of being on this floor and having won on this floor really helped them. They believed in themselves today and it showed.”
Things were close again in the second set. Industrial again trailed early, but scored five of the last seven points to secure a two set advantage.
Van Alstyne (37-5) came out strong in the third set and built up an eight point lead, but Industrial came storming back and scored six straight points to take a 17-16 lead. The Lady Panthers took the lead again but Industrial ultimately came out on top in the set to secure the sweep and state championship.
“We just took a deep breath after we went down in that third set,” Griffith said. “We focused on getting one point back at a time. We did that and started communicating a lot better than we had been early in the set.”
Griffith finished the game with 19 kills, 11 assists and 15 digs en route to being named the Class 3A state Final MVP.
“She’s been such a leader on that court,” Vasquez said. “Sometimes she’s telling the girls what I can’t tell them on the court. She is the mini coach of this team and she means so much. I don’t know what we are going to do without her next year.”
It was the culmination of a long season for the Cobras and Spacek said that she couldn’t imagine this moment happening back in August.
“I definitely could never have foreseen this,” Spacek said. “But I think that throughout those early games we bonded as a team and a family and us having a slow start and overcoming that helped us because we realized that we needed to pick it up and work together and harder to go past what we did last year.”
Griffith and Spacek leave the program as the only two seniors from this class and Vasquez hopes for the team to be back in the state tournament in the coming years.”
“We’re losing two amazing seniors that have meant so much to this program,” Vasquez said. “But we have a big returning group of eight juniors, one sophomore and one freshman. I expect us to be back but we have to put in that work in the offseason and we can’t be satisfied with this season. You have to keep wanting it. We can’t just stop now that we’ve won a gold medal.”
But for now, the seniors are savoring their moment.
“I can’t even put in to words how this feels,” Griffith said. “It’s amazing and I’m just so thankful. This is everything we’ve been working for.”
UIL Class 3A state final
Industrial 3, Van Alstyne 0
Van Alstyne 22 21 22
Industrial 25 25 25
Highlights: (I) Lauren Williams, 6 kills, 17 assists, 12 digs, 2 blocks; Shelby Chreene, 1 assist, 7 digs; Kylann Griffith 19 kills, 11 assists, 15 digs; Rachel Spacek, 1 kill, 2 digs, 1 block; Abigail Pfuhl, 3 kills; Maddison Stanush, 10 kills, 2 digs; Allie Eschenburg, 5 assists, 1 ace, 20 digs, Katelynn Stout, 1 assist, 2 aces, 7 digs; Maci Nelson 1 dig; Landry Payne 1 assist, 1 dig; Ky Kusak 2 kills, 5 digs. Records: Industrial 38-11.
Highlights: (VA) Sydney Igram, 5 kills, 5 digs; Hannah Hemphill 3 kills, 1 dig; Micah Welch, 10 kills, 17 assists, 13 digs; Samantha Moore 5 kills, 1 assisst, 1 dig; Sydney Sullivan 9 digs; Valerie Young 11 kills, 13 assists, 11 digs; Darcey Earley 2 aces, 5 digs; Janessa Crawford 3 kills, 1 assist, 4 digs; Lindi Boling, 3 assists, 23 digs. Records: Van Alstyne 37-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.