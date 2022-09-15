Last week was a turning point for Industrial.
After losing 47-0 to Shiner in Week 2, the Cobras could’ve sulked and fallen to 1-2.
“You don’t want to be 1-2, getting your tail kicked by Shiner and then losing to Boling,” said Industrial coach Craig Nairn. “Then you have to rally the troops and get them to believe in themselves again, and make them think they’re a pretty good football team.”
Instead, Industrial quarterback Ashton Garza found Taylor McCrory in the final 30 seconds for a 19-yard completion and the winning touchdown to beat Boling 29-27.
“The kids didn’t quit,” Nairn added. “They kept fighting and clawing, and found a way to get the job done. Last week was huge to get momentum heading into this week.”
The Cobras (2-1) will get another test when they travel to Delvin L. Taska Stadium in El Maton to face Tidehaven at 7:30 p.m. Friday. It’s the last non-district game for both teams.
“It’s always good to see this early,” Nairn said. “That way you know how your kids will respond if something happens during district.”
The Tigers (2-1) have won their last two games and are coming off a 30-6 victory over Matagorda County foe Palacios last week.
While Tidehaven is averaging 425 yards and over 30 points per game, head coach David Lucio feels his offense can still produce more.
“I’m still not pleased. I think our offense is still at 60% of where it could be,” Lucio said. “But we are showing improvement week to week.”
The Tigers’ lone loss came in Week 1 to Goliad.
Tidehaven fell 34-27 while battling widespread cramps. Lucio said his team played most of the second half with its reserves and looked for big plays rather than staying within its offensive scheme.
As they close out their non-district schedule, Lucio wants the Tigers to stick to the offensive game plan.
“When you start to come up against teams like Industrial, you have to have the mentality of 4 yards (per play),” Lucio said. “You’ve got to drive the ball and not so much look for home runs.”
Industrial was forced to run the ball more than it wanted in games against Yoakum and Shiner. Industrial ran the ball on 33 of its 56 plays against Shiner in Week 2.
Against Boling, Ashton Garza completed 17 of 26 passes for a season-high 214 yards and a touchdown.
“It’s good to see that happen and we’re going to try to do it a little more this week,” Nairn said. “Nowadays, you’ve gotta be able to throw it. If you don’t, they’ll just load the box and man up. So if you can’t throw the ball, it’ll be tough sledding all the way around.”