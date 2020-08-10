Volleyball logo 2
Buy Now

Industrial was ranked No. 1 in Class 3A in the Texas Girls Coaches Association pre-season volleyball poll Monday. 

The reigning state champions were joined by Goliad in the Class 3A poll. The Tigerettes were ranked No. 4.

Schulenburg was ranked No. 10 in the Class 2A poll. 

Class 2A

1. Crawford

2. Jewett Leon

3. Wink

4. Burton

5. Neches

6. Iola

7. Johnson City

8. Round Top-Carmine

9. Water Valley

10. Schulenburg

Class 3A

1. Vanderbilt Industrial

2. Van Alstyne

3. Bushland

4. Goliad

5. West

6. Boyd

7. Brock

8. Poth

9. Nacogdoches Central Heights

10. Danbury

Class 4A

1. Caldwell

2. Hereford

3. Krum

4. Farmersville

5. Carthage

6. LaVerni7a

7. Midlothian Heritage

8. Argyle

9. Needville

10. Bellville

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.