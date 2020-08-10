Industrial was ranked No. 1 in Class 3A in the Texas Girls Coaches Association pre-season volleyball poll Monday.
The reigning state champions were joined by Goliad in the Class 3A poll. The Tigerettes were ranked No. 4.
Schulenburg was ranked No. 10 in the Class 2A poll.
Class 2A
1. Crawford
2. Jewett Leon
3. Wink
4. Burton
5. Neches
6. Iola
7. Johnson City
8. Round Top-Carmine
9. Water Valley
10. Schulenburg
Class 3A
1. Vanderbilt Industrial
2. Van Alstyne
3. Bushland
4. Goliad
5. West
6. Boyd
7. Brock
8. Poth
9. Nacogdoches Central Heights
10. Danbury
Class 4A
1. Caldwell
2. Hereford
3. Krum
4. Farmersville
5. Carthage
6. LaVerni7a
7. Midlothian Heritage
8. Argyle
9. Needville
10. Bellville
